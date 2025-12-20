The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Dec 20

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fiction:

Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion. PHOTO: PUSHKIN PRESS

1. (2) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

2. (3) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (5) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy

4. (-) Days At The Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa; translated by Eric Ozawa

5. (9) The Secret Of Secrets by Dan Brown

6. (-) The Loneliness Of Sonia And Sunny by Kiran Desai

7. (-) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

8. (-) Alchemised by SenLinYu

9. (8) Flesh by David Szalay

10. (-) Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Non-Fiction:

The collector's edition of The Albatross File: Inside Separation, edited by Susan Sim and published by ST Press. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW

1. (2) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

2. (1) Not So Little Red Dot by Peh Shing Huei

3. (-) Unlimited Possibilities: How To Live Without Limits by Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins

4. (3) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping

5. (-) Grow Without Growing Pains by Yap Kwong Meng and Sunil Nambiar

6. (4) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong

7. (6) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel

8. (8) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) I Want To Die But I Still Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee; translated by Anton Hur

10. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

Children’s:

Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia by Melanie Lee; illustrated by Nanimonda. PHOTO: ARMOUR PUBLISHING

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20) by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) Endangered Animals Of Southeast Asia by Melanie Lee; illustrated by Nanimonda

4. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

5. (-) Santa’s Little Goblins by Janina Kutyn; illustrated by Junis Laureano

6. (-) Investigators: Case Files by John Patrick Green

7. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2026 by National Geographic Kids

8. (-) Koby’s Silly Helmet by Sophia Ng

9. (-) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

10. (-) The Hugasaurus Board Book by Rachel Bright

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage and Closetful Of Books bookstores.