The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 2

Fiction
1. (1) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
2. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (6) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
4. (4) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
5. (9) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
6. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
7. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
8. (-) Sudden Superstar by Claire Betita Guzman
9. (-) Terms And Conditions by Lauren Asher
10. (3) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction
1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
4. (2) Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story by Peh Shing Huei
5. (4) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
6. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
8. (8) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
9. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
10. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
Children’s
1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
2. (2) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
3. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
4. (3) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
5. (5) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
6. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
8. (10) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
9. (8) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
10. (9) The Blunders by David Walliams
- This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.