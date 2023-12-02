The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 2

Non-fiction

1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

2. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

3. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (2) Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story by Peh Shing Huei

5. (4) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

6. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene

7. (-) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (8) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson

9. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

10. (9) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson