The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 16

1. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (-) Investing For The Clueless, Reckless And Overly Cautious by Swapnil Mishra

3. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. (2) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (3) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

6. (7) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson/(9) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene

7. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

8. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

10. (-) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson

Children’s