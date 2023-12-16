The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Dec 16

Fiction
1. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
2. (1) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
3. (5) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
4. (3) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
5. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
6. (7) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim
7. (4) The Stranger In The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom/(6) Love Redesigned by Lauren Asher
8. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
9. (-) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller
10. (-) Salt Houses by Hala Alyan
Non-fiction
1. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
2. (-) Investing For The Clueless, Reckless And Overly Cautious by Swapnil Mishra
3. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
4. (2) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (3) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
6. (7) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson/(9) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
8. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
9. (10) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (-) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
Children’s
1. (2) True Singapore Ghost Stories #27 by Russell Lee
2. (1) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
3. (3) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
4. (4) Investigators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
5. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
6. (5) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
7. (8) Dork Diaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
8. (7) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
9. (9) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
10. (-) Wonka by Sibeal Pounder
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.