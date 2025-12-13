Fiction:

dream girl, loading by Adeline Loh. PHOTO: AFTERIMAGE

1. (-) dream girl, loading by Adeline Loh

2. (1) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (2) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (-) Ginsberg, sing me a jiwang song! by nor

5. (7) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy

6. (-) Crossings: The Best Hainanese Chicken Rice And Other Life Dilemmas by Willie Cheng

7. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi; translated by Geoffrey Trousselot

8. (4) Flesh by David Szalay

9. (9) The Secret Of Secrets by Dan Brown

10. (10) The Passengers On The Hankyu Line by Hiro Arikawa; translated by Allison Markin Powell

Non-fiction:

Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei PHOTO: THE NUTGRAF BOOKS

1. (1) Not So Little Red Dot: 60 Years Of Singapore’s Diplomacy edited by Peh Shing Huei

2. (-) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

3. (2) I Am Not Good Enough by Ismail Gafoor and Low Shi Ping

4. (3) Elevate Your Assets, Elevate Your Wealth by Kelvin Fong

5. (-) The Female Digital Revolution by Nimisha Tailor

6. (5) The Art Of Spending Money by Morgan Housel

7. (-) Lim Siong Guan: The Best Is Yet To Be by Joanne H. Lim

8. (10) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

9. (6) It’s Okay Not To Get Along With Everyone by Dancing Snail; translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

10. (-) Multipliers, Revised And Updated: How The Best Leaders Make Everyone Smart by Liz Wiseman

Children’s:

Ace Agent Spycat And The Flying Sidekick (Book #1) by Darren Lim, illustrated by Lai Hui Li. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Partypooper (Book 20) by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) The Smeds And The Smoos by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler

4. (-) Ace Agent Spycat And The Flying Sidekick (Book #1) by Darren Lim; illustrated by Lai Hui Li

5. (-) The Smeds And The Smoos Sticker Book by Julia Donaldson; illustrated by Axel Scheffler

6. (-) Dog Man The Movie: Official Sticker Activity Book by Scholastic

7. (-) Ace Agent Spycat And The Nameless Note (Book #3) by Darren Lim, illustrated by Lai Hui Li

8. (-) Ace Agent Spycat And The Mayonnaise Mayhem (Book #2) by Darren Lim, illustrated by Lai Hui Li

9. (-) Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2026 by Guinness World Records

10. (4) The Southsea School Squads Book 1: A Dream Team by Leanne Teo, illustrated by Jo Yee Leong