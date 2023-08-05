The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers August 5

1. (1) Beyond The Story by BTS and Kang Myeong-seok

2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear

4. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (4) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee

5. (6) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei

6. (5) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan

7. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (9) Think Again by Adam Grant

10. (-) Clearly Write by Lim Soo Ping

Children’s