The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers August 5

Fiction

1. (1) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
2. (4) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
3. (5) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover
4. (-) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
5. (-) Without Merit by Colleen Hoover
6. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
7. (7) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. (-) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
9. (-) Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
10. (6) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav

Non-fiction

1. (1) Beyond The Story by BTS and Kang Myeong-seok
2. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
3. (6) Atomic Habits by James Clear
4. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
5. (4) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
5. (6) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
6. (5) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan
7. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
8. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
9. (9) Think Again by Adam Grant
10. (-) Clearly Write by Lim Soo Ping

Children’s

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
3. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (6) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
6. (7) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
7. (-) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
8. (5) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
9. (-) One Of Us Is Back by Karen M. McManus
10. (6) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

  • This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Popular, Epigram and Book Bar bookstores.
