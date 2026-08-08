The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Aug 8

Fiction:

The Odyssey by Homer. PHOTO: W. W. NORTON & COMPANY

1. (1) The Odyssey by Homer

2. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

3. (4) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King

4. (9) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

5. (10) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

6. (-) The Dark Magician: Murder In A Town With No Name by Keigo Higashino; translated by Alexander O. Smith

7. (6) The Iliad by Homer

8. (-) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

9. (-) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

10. (3) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Non-Fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 18 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (4) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

3. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

4. (6) The Practice Of Not Reacting: Zen Wisdom For A Happy Life by Ryushun Kusanagi; translated by Haydn Trowell

5. (-) How Women Talk Power by Serena Wong and Sharon Sim

6. (3) Terry Tan’s Peranakan Classics by Terry Tan

7. (-) Murdoku Puzzle Book 1 by Manuel Garand

8. (-) Regime Change: Inside The Imperial Presidency Of Donald Trump by Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman

9. (9) The Courage To Be Ordinary by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

10. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

Children’s:

Ubin Elephant by Alan John; illustrated by Quek Hong Shin. PHOTO: STRAITS TIMES PRESS

1. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

2. (-) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

3. (5) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

4. (2) I Can by Ben Lai

5. (-) Disney/Pixar Hoppers: The Junior Novelization By RH Disney

6. (-) The Great Puptective by Alina Tysoe

7. (-) Football Superstars: Ronaldo Rules by Simon Mugford, illustrated by Dan Green

8. (-) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

9. (-) Ollie’s Big Day Out by Julie Conceicao and Wendy Yee; illustrated by Kristen Kiong

10. (-) Pet Simulator: Mystery And Mayhem by Katherine Noll and Tracey West

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.