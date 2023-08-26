The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Aug 26

Fiction
1. (3) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
2. (-) Let’s Give It Up For Gimme Lao! by Sebastian Sim
3. (1) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
4. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
5. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
6. (-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
7. (5) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
8. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
9. (-) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew
10. /(-) The Boy And The Dog by Hase Seishu
Non-Fiction
1. (1) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
2. (-) Depression & Anxiety: The Causes & Treatment According To The Quran by Muhammad Sa’id and Ramadan al-Buti
3. (-) Healing The Emptiness by Yasmin Mogahed
4. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
5. (-) Dear Broken Soul, Return Home To God by Liyana Musfirah and Maimunah Mosli
6. (7) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
7. (4) Atomic Habits by James Clear
8. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
9. (6) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
10. (5) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
4. (3) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
5. (5) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus
6. (6) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green
7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (-) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
10. (8) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.