The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Aug 26

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

4. (3) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

5. (5) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus

6. (6) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) The Phoenix Of Destiny (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy: Special Edition) by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Charlie And The Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

10. (8) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.