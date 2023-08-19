The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Aug 19

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

3. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

4. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

5. (4) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus

6. (6) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green/(-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton

9. (-) Powerless by Lauren Roberts

10. (-) School Zone Write And Wipe: Preschool by Hinkler

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram and Book Bar bookstores.