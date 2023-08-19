The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Aug 19

Charmaine Lim
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

Fiction

1. (1) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
2. (5) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (2) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
4. (-) The American Boyfriend by Ivy Ngeow/(-) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (4) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
6. (8) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
7. (-) Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang
8. (3) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
9. (-) All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover
10. (-) Roadkill For Beginners by Stephanie Chan

Non-fiction

PHOTO: COURTESY OF EPIGRAM

1. (5) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
2. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
3. (3) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
4. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
5. (7) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
6. (8) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
8. (6) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan
9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

Children’s

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SCHOLASTIC

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
4. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
5. (4) One Of Us Is Back by Karen McManus
6. (6) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green/(-) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (-) The Golden Key (Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #15) by Geronimo Stilton
9. (-) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
10. (-) School Zone Write And Wipe: Preschool by Hinkler

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram and Book Bar bookstores.

