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Fiction:

Sonnets From A Servant: Reflections On Duty, Leadership And Service by Joshua Yap (Ip). PHOTO: LANDMARK BOOKS

1. (1) The Odyssey by Homer

2. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson

3. (-) Sonnets From A Servant: Reflections On Duty, Leadership And Service by Joshua Yap (Ip)

4. (3) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King

5. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

6. (4) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor

7. (-) The Complete Sonnets From The Singlish by Joshua Ip

8. (5) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

9. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

10. (10) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 18 weeks at No. 1. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (2) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga

3. (3) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin

4. (-) How Lucky Am I by Christian Watson

5. (-) Thinking Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman

6. (4) The Practice Of Not Reacting: Zen Wisdom For A Happy Life by Ryushun Kusanagi; translated by Haydn Trowell

7. (-) Strangers: A Memoir Of Marriage by Belle Burden

8. (-) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam

9. (-) Murdoku Puzzle Book 2 by Manuel Garand

10. (-) The Art Of Uncertainty by David Spiegelhalter

Children’s:

Me And My Monsters by Mark Lim, illustrated by Cacticyn. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

1. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company

2. (-) Me And My Monsters by Mark Lim, illustrated by Cacticyn

3. (4) I Can by Ben Lai

4. (2) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

5. (3) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

6. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green

7. (8) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

8. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business by Jamie Smart

9. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

10. (-) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang