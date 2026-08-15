The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Aug 15
- Fiction bestsellers include The Odyssey by Homer and Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa
- Unease: Life In Singapore Families tops the non-fiction list.
- The children’s category is led by Pokecology from The Pokemon Company.
AI generated
Fiction:
1. (1) The Odyssey by Homer
2. (2) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa; translated by Cat Anderson
3. (-) Sonnets From A Servant: Reflections On Duty, Leadership And Service by Joshua Yap (Ip)
4. (3) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King
5. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
6. (4) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino; translated by Jordan Taylor
7. (-) The Complete Sonnets From The Singlish by Joshua Ip
8. (5) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
9. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
10. (10) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
Non-fiction:
1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (2) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
3. (3) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin
4. (-) How Lucky Am I by Christian Watson
5. (-) Thinking Fast And Slow by Daniel Kahneman
6. (4) The Practice Of Not Reacting: Zen Wisdom For A Happy Life by Ryushun Kusanagi; translated by Haydn Trowell
7. (-) Strangers: A Memoir Of Marriage by Belle Burden
8. (-) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam
9. (-) Murdoku Puzzle Book 2 by Manuel Garand
10. (-) The Art Of Uncertainty by David Spiegelhalter
Children’s:
1. (1) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
2. (-) Me And My Monsters by Mark Lim, illustrated by Cacticyn
3. (4) I Can by Ben Lai
4. (2) Ubin Elephant by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
5. (3) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
7. (8) Harry Hippo’s Holiday by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
8. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business by Jamie Smart
9. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
10. (-) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services, Closetful of Books, and Landmark Books publishers and bookstores.