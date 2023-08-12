The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Aug 12

Charmaine Lim
Fiction

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BERKLEY

1. (1) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
2. (2) Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
3. (10) Self-Love For Small Town Girls by Lang Leav
4. (7) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
5. (6) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
6. (-) The Fine Print by Lauren Asher
7. (-) Too Late by Colleen Hoover
8. (4) Final Offer by Lauren Asher/(-) A Death In Tokyo by Keigo Higashino
9. (-) Fairy Tale by Stephen King
10. (-) Let’s Give It Up For Gimme Lao! by Sebastian Sim/(-) Eternal Summer Of My Homeland by Agnes Chew

Non-fiction

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MACMILLAN

1. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
2. (3) Atomic Habits by James Clear
3. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
4. (1) Beyond The Story by BTS and Kang Myeong-seok
5. (5) The Price Of Being Fair by Sue-Ann Chia and Peh Shing Huei
6. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli/(6) Singapore Is Still Not An Island by Bilahari Kausikan
7. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim/(-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
8. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
9. (-) Gateway To Singapore Culture compiled by Rosemarie Somaiah and Zhuang Xinyan
10. (-) Simply Natural: Healthy by Juliet Kelly-Wong

Children’s

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SCHOLASTIC

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams
3. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
4. (9) One Of Us Is Back by Karen M. McManus
5. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
6. (-) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green
7. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
8. (6) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
9. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin
10. (-) The Way I Used To Be by Amber Smith

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram and Book Bar bookstores.

