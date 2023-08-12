The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Aug 12

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) The World’s Worst Monsters by David Walliams

3. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

4. (9) One Of Us Is Back by Karen M. McManus

5. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) InvestiGators #1 by John Patrick Green

7. (5) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

8. (6) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) Every School A Good School by Ng Ziqin

10. (-) The Way I Used To Be by Amber Smith

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram and Book Bar bookstores.