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The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers Aug 1

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  • The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers list features top books in fiction, non-fiction, and children’s categories across multiple bookstores.
  • Homer’s classics The Odyssey and The Iliad reappear strongly in fiction
  • Non-fiction highlights include Teo You Yenn’s Unease and Thum Ping Tjin’s The Albatross File Unredacted

AI generated

Fiction:

Singapore author Jemimah Wei’s debut novel The Original Daughter.

Singapore author Jemimah Wei's debut novel The Original Daughter.

PHOTO: WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON

1. (2) The Odyssey by Homer
2. (1) Tsubaki Stationery Store by Ito Ogawa, translated by Cat Anderson
3. (-) Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
4. (4) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi, translated by Lin King
5. (-) Run, My Daughters, Run by Lee Su Kim
6. (-) The Iliad by Homer
7. (-) The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
8. (10) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck
9. (7) The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino, translated by Jordan Taylor
10. (5) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Non-fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 17 weeks at No. 1.

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn has spent 17 weeks at No. 1.

PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn
2. (2) The Albatross File Unredacted: What The Official Story Leaves Out by Thum Ping Tjin
3. (7) Terry Tan’s Peranakan Classics by Terry Tan
4. (3) The Courage To Be Disliked by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
5. (-) Aung San Suu Kyi by Mon Mon Myat
6. (-) The Practice Of Not Reacting by Ryushun Kusanagi, translated by Haydn Trowell
7. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn
8. (-) Strangers: The Story Of Marriage by Belle Burden
9. (8) The Courage To Be Ordinary by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
10. (-) Ayam Buah Keluak And The Art of Writing by Josephine Chia

Children’s:

I Can by Ben Lai

I Can by Ben Lai.

PHOTO: EPIPHANY ARTS

1. (-) Pokecology by The Pokemon Company
2. (-) I Can by Ben Lai
3. (-) Investigators: Weather Or Not by John Patrick Green
4. (8) The Grandest Game #03: The Gilded Blade by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
5. (-) Grandma’s Tiger by Alan John, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin
6. (-) Princess Story Collection by Random House Disney
7. (-) Warriors Graphic Novel: The New Prophecy by Erin Hunter and Gibson Twist
8. (-) Unicornia: Camping In The Clouds by Ana Punset and Diana Vicedo
9. (-) Bunny Vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business by Jamie Smart
10. (-) Percy Jackson And The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.