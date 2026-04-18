The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers April 18

Fiction:

Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

2. (2) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (4) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (3) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

5. (-) Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe

6. (5) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng

7. (9) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

8. (8) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

9. (-) Butter by Asako Yuzuki; translated by Polly Barton

10. (-) Guilt: A Mystery by Keigo Higashino; translated by Giles Murray

Non-Fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (1) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (-) Sustainomy: A Defining Era Of Growth, Where Economy, Humanity And Earth Are United As One by Piyachart (Arm) Isarabhakdee

3. (-) I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail; translated by Clare Richards

4. (-) It’s Okay Not To Get Along With Everyone by Dancing Snail, translated by Sandy Joosun Lee

5. (-) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

6. (7) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

7. (-) Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles by Manuel Garand

8. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

9. (5) What We Read, And Why by Warren Fernandez

10. (-) The Albatross File: Inside Separation edited by Susan Sim

Children’s:

1. (-) The Seriously Epic Holiday Of Lottie Brooks by Katie Kirby

2. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #04: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green

3. (4) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Deluxe Junior Novelization by Jessica Yoon

4. (1) KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie In Comics by Random House

5. (-) KPop Demon Hunters: Official Activity Book by Random House

6. (-) The Magic Paintbrush by Eric Darnell and Kat Zhang; illustrated by Phoebe Zhong

7. (2) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland

8. (8) For The Fans! (Kpop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song

9. (-) The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

10. (-) Our Wings As One by Siyuan Aw

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.