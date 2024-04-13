The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 13

Fiction:
1. (-) Deplorable Conversations With Cats And Other Distractions by Yeoh Jo-Ann
2. (1) The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
3. (2) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
4. (4) Death’s End by Liu Cixin
5. (6) Dune by Frank Herbert
6. (3) The Dark Forest by Liu Cixin
7. (8) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
8. (-) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
9. (-) The Secret History by Donna Tartt
10. (7) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Non-fiction:
1. (9) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
2. (-) Enigmas by Simon Tay
3. (-) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
4. (-) The 38 Letters From J.D. Rockefeller To His Son by John D. Rockefeller
5. (5) Tony Tan Keng Yam: My Political Journey by Leslie Koh
6. (4) Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg
7. (7) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (-) If I Were King Of Singapore by Adrian Tan
9. (1) The S.T.A.R. System by Goh Ai Yat and Sherrie Low
10. (-) Taylor Swift: The Whole Story by Chas Newkey-Burden
Children’s:
1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey
2. (-) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
3. (3) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
4. (5) Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic
5. (2) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
6. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
7. (-) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
8. (7) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
9. (6) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
10. (10) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.