The Straits Times Weekly Bestsellers April 11

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Fiction:

The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng. PHOTO: RIVERHEAD BOOKS

1. (2) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

2. (1) Strange Buildings by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

3. (4) Strange Pictures by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

4. (3) Strange Houses by Uketsu; translated by Jim Rion

5. (-) The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng

6. (-) Starside by Alex Aster

7. (-) The Mystical Mister Kay by Meihan Boey

8. (9) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

9. (-) East Of Eden by John Steinbeck

10. (-) White Nights by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Non-Fiction:

Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn. PHOTO: ETHOS BOOKS

1. (-) Unease: Life In Singapore Families by Teo You Yenn

2. (-) The Saga Podcast Transcripts: Fury, Faith And The Fight For Justice In The AWARE Saga by Kelly Leow and Jasmine Ng

3. (2) Policy, Fairness And Compassion by K. Shanmugam

4. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (-) What We Read, And Why by Warren Fernandez

6. (-) The Infinity Machine: Demis Hassabis, DeepMind And The Quest For Superintelligence by Sebastian Mallaby

7. (-) Murdle Volume 1 by G.T. Karber

8. (-) Open To Work: How To Get Ahead In The Age Of AI by Aneesh Raman and Ryan Roslansky

9. (6) Chokepoints: American Power In The Age Of Economic Warfare by Edward Fishman

10. (5) Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way To Stop Limiting Yourself And Achieve Extraordinary Results by Nir Eyal

Children’s:

Ally At The Airport by Norlin Samat. PHOTO: POPPET

1. (-) KPop Demon Hunters: The Movie In Comics by Random House

2. (-) The Hybrid Prince (Wings Of Fire, Book 16) by Tui T. Sutherland

3. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #04: Sew Much Trouble by John Patrick Green

4. (-) KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Deluxe Junior Novelization by Jessica Yoon

5. (4) Big Jim Believes (Dog Man #14) by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Ally At The Airport by Norlin Samat

7. (-) Dexter Procter And The Case Of The Disappearing Doctor by Adam Kay

8. (-) For The Fans! (Kpop Demon Hunters): Official Storybook by Angela Song

9. (-) The Adventures Of Tubby Nugget: Escape From Nuggetville by Jenine Pastores

10. (-) The Southsea School Squads #1 A Dream Team by Leanne Teo; illustrated by Jo Yee Leong

This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books, Book Bar, Afterimage, Pagesetters Services and Closetful of Books bookstores.