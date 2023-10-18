The Straits Times Life’s interactive calendar is back with the best arts, music, heritage and family-friendly events

SINGAPORE – Singapore is set to close out 2023 with a bang with an onslaught of arts, heritage and other happenings around the little red dot.

Theatre buffs can take their pick of small, intimate shows like Checkpoint Theatre’s Session Zero and The Necessary Stage’s Happy Indian Women to splashier musicals such as Pangdemonium’s Into The Woods and Wild Rice’s Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

Museums, too, have blockbuster shows in the works.

The National Gallery Singapore’s Tropical opens in November, showcasing the connections between South-east Asian and Latin American art.

Also coming up in November is the Asian Civilisations Museum’s Manila Galleon: From Asia To The Americas, which will showcase artefacts from a sunken ship that plied trade routes between the Philippines and the Americas.

To help you navigate the last quarter’s busy waters, The Straits Times has resurrected its popular interactive calendar guide at str.sg/artscalendar.

Curated by Life writers Benson Ang, Elisa Chia, Eddino Abdul Hadi, Shawn Hoo, Charmaine Lim, Ong Sor Fern and Clement Yong, the calendar highlights some of the best events around town.

It covers the arts, music, heritage and family-friendly happenings. You can filter events according to criteria such as free admission, age range and genre.

Whether you are a single looking to hang out with friends, a duo on a date or a parent on the hunt for intergenerational activities, the calendar has got you covered.