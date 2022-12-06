The Finger Players and Gold Satino team up to create an intimate show

SINGAPORE – Local puppet theatre company The Finger Players (TFP) are partnering Australian artist collective Gold Satino for their last production of 2022.
My House Is A Wild World is a site-specific show with elements of puppetry that looks at how people protect what they value.
Co-written by Gold Satino’s artistic director Davina Wright, 35, and TFP co-artistic director Ellison Tan Yuyang, 33, the story depicts a woman, her lover and a wild animal trying to live together. Through repeated failures, it explores what happens when houses break hearts.
Wright says: “I think it is about two people trying to find a way to live in the world that they had found themselves in, then also trying to protect something that the world did not want. There is an element of, ‘How do we co-exist with each other, how do we take care of each other?’”
Tan adds: “It is also about a really tumultuous relationship with our house. There is a strong sense that as much as you love your home, you can still be extremely critical about it.”
In 2018, she visited Melbourne with National Arts Council’s Arts Grants Singapore for an immersion programme. There, she watched This Is Grayson by Gold Satino and told TFP co-artistic director Myra Loke, 32, that they needed to work with the art collective if possible.
When planning international collaborations for 2022, Tan used her partner’s Australian Performing Arts Market account to contact Wright and the two began talking.
Loke says: “We were really interested in the idea of vanishing and disappearing. We made a lot of effort to try and see what is common between the two countries and cultures.”
In June, Gold Satino visited Singapore to hold an intensive workshop with TFP. It was through this trip that many elements of the story and production came together.
Co-producer and actor Xavier O’Shannessy, 32, says: “What was exciting to me was that there was no question from TFP about making things happen, which shouldn’t be rare, but it is. Usually, working with Gold Satino and trying to tour, there are a lot of roadblocks along the way that there just weren’t with TFP.”
As it was to be Gold Satino’s first performance in Asia, the group quickly learnt that not everything it did in Australia was possible here, such as using public places for the show.
Ironically, the struggle to find a suitable location added depth to the writing process, questioning what was really being protected if restrictions existed for art.
The uniqueness of My House Is A Wild World continues beyond its story. Taking place in a small studio, each show can seat just 10 to 15 audience members at a time. The intimacy of the space plays into the overall experience, which includes live sound from a piano and an accordion.
The original plans involved sound designer Glynn Urquhart, 27, bringing his accordion, passed down from his grandfather, for the show. However, worries about damaging the instrument forced the team to change its plans and buy one locally for the show.
Urquhart says: “The accordion is a really expressive instrument. I feel like it is the closest to a human voice because it is so breathy in the way air goes in and out. That really gave a sense of ‘aliveness’ to the house.”
The show is shaping up to be a thoughtful and intimate experience for the actors and audience.
Wright says: “I think art can facilitate a conversation that we otherwise can’t have with one another or don’t have the opportunity to have with one another.”
My House is a Wild World
Where: Instinc Studio, Soho 2 @ Central, 12 Eu Tong Sen Street
When: Dec 14 to 17, 7.30 and 9.30pm; Dec 18, 7.30pm
Admission: Tickets at $35 (standard) and $28 (students, senior citizens and full-time national servicemen)
Info: sg.bookmyshow.com/e/TFPMYHWW