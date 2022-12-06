The Finger Players and Gold Satino team up to create an intimate show

SINGAPORE – Local puppet theatre company The Finger Players (TFP) are partnering Australian artist collective Gold Satino for their last production of 2022.

My House Is A Wild World is a site-specific show with elements of puppetry that looks at how people protect what they value.

Co-written by Gold Satino’s artistic director Davina Wright, 35, and TFP co-artistic director Ellison Tan Yuyang, 33, the story depicts a woman, her lover and a wild animal trying to live together. Through repeated failures, it explores what happens when houses break hearts.

Wright says: “I think it is about two people trying to find a way to live in the world that they had found themselves in, then also trying to protect something that the world did not want. There is an element of, ‘How do we co-exist with each other, how do we take care of each other?’”

Tan adds: “It is also about a really tumultuous relationship with our house. There is a strong sense that as much as you love your home, you can still be extremely critical about it.”

In 2018, she visited Melbourne with National Arts Council’s Arts Grants Singapore for an immersion programme. There, she watched This Is Grayson by Gold Satino and told TFP co-artistic director Myra Loke, 32, that they needed to work with the art collective if possible.

When planning international collaborations for 2022, Tan used her partner’s Australian Performing Arts Market account to contact Wright and the two began talking.

Loke says: “We were really interested in the idea of vanishing and disappearing. We made a lot of effort to try and see what is common between the two countries and cultures.”