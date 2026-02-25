Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean theatremaker and film director Glen Goei is directing American playwright Lucas Hnath's The Christians.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean theatremaker Glen Goei recalls a time when he might have devoted his life to full-time church ministry rather than art.

As a young man, he spent one ardent summer in Italy spreading the gospel and even toured Malaysian villages as one member of the four-piece evangelical boy band Eagles.