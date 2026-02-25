For subscribers
2026 Singapore theatre season
The Christians director Glen Goei almost chose full-time church ministry over theatre
SINGAPORE – Singaporean theatremaker Glen Goei recalls a time when he might have devoted his life to full-time church ministry rather than art.
As a young man, he spent one ardent summer in Italy spreading the gospel and even toured Malaysian villages as one member of the four-piece evangelical boy band Eagles.