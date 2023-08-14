The Art Of Comment Chinese ink exhibition inspired by online comment culture

SINGAPORE – The online world and the realm of Chinese ink painting seem to be far apart, but they come together in The Art Of Comment.
Dr Ng King Kang was inspired by online comment culture to put together a different kind of art exhibition.
SINGAPORE – The online world and the realm of Chinese ink painting seem to be far apart, but they come together in The Art Of Comment.
Dr Ng King Kang was inspired by online comment culture to put together a different kind of art exhibition.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.