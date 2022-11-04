Thailand’s Chomrawi Suksom wins UOB Painting of the Year award

SINGAPORE - Mr Chomrawi Suksom, 28, from Thailand has won the 41st UOB Painting of the Year award.

Titled Dystopia, his oil, acrylic and foil on canvas artwork is a detailed depiction of a world undergoing constant change. The careful technique is indicative of the year it took him to make the artwork.

His win was announced during a ceremony at the Victoria Concert Hall on Thursday (Nov 3) evening which was also livestreamed. The award, sponsored by the United Overseas Bank (UOB), recognised 18 winners in four categories from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The winner for Singapore was Lester Lee, 58, who took home the Regional Painting of the Year for his work A Painting About Nothing And Everything. The piece depicts a collection of colourful everyday items to illustrate his idea of a work without concept or preconceived notions. It also emphasised the importance of mindful living and being present.

This is his third win, after having won the Gold Award, Established Artist category in 2021 and 2013.

Lee said: “I’m relearning and challenging myself to slow down and notice things more.”