Technopreneur Metakovan, who spent $90 million on NFT art, opens Singapore gallery Padimai
- Technopreneur Metakovan, who spent US$69 million on an NFT in 2021, now advocates for a digital commons and creative sovereignty.
- Padimai Art & Tech Studio is opening with a commissioned work by Olafur Eliasson, Your View Matter.
- Metakovan plans three to four works yearly at Padimai until 2027, as well as talks and conferences.
SINGAPORE – Singapore-based technopreneur Vignesh Sundaresan once chased records and shelled out an eye-watering US$69 million (S$90 million) for American artist Beeple’s non-fungible token (NFT) Everydays: The First 5,000 Days at a Christie’s auction in 2021, then the most expensive digital artwork sold.
Now, the Chennai-born investor – known by his online name Metakovan
Metakovan– has disavowed the showboating and instead advocates for a digital commons and creative sovereignty.