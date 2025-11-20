Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore-based technopreneur Vignesh Sundaresan (left) has commissioned Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson for a virtual-reality work at his new space Padimai Art & Tech Studio.

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based technopreneur Vignesh Sundaresan once chased records and shelled out an eye-watering US$69 million (S$90 million) for American artist Beeple’s non-fungible token (NFT) Everydays: The First 5,000 Days at a Christie’s auction in 2021, then the most expensive digital artwork sold.