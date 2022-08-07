Tales for National Day: Authors reflect on Singapore at middle age

By Nazry Bahrawi

"It was the right thing to do."

These are the words of Bryan Cheng, astronaut extraordinaire and decorated army captain who led Singapore's first space mission to Mars. The only one to return from that three-person mission.

I scrutinise his face for signs of regret, a tinge of sadness, something. But being the proper military man that he is, his face betrays no emotions as he prepares to take more questions from the select committee on outer space colony.

