TAIPEI – The Mandopop hits of Lo Ta-yu are familiar to many Singaporeans.

Movie buffs know film-makers Edward Yang and Hou Hsiao-hsien, who defined the Taiwan New Wave cinema. Culture vultures will have watched director Stan Lai’s theatre productions, which often headlined the Esplanade’s Huayi festival, as well as choreographer Lin Hwai-min’s work with his renowned Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.