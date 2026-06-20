T.H.E. Dance Company presents two contrasting and thought-provoking pieces in Elusive

Carillon, choreographed by Ginevra Panzetti and Enrico Ticconi, is part of a double bill presented by T.H.E. Dance Company.

Elusive – A Double Bill

T.H.E Dance Company

Esplanade Theatre Studio

June 19, 7.30pm

One of the highlights of cont.act Dance Festival 2026 , an annual festival presented by T.H.E Dance Company, Elusive brings T.H.E main company’s dancers together with international choreographers in two thought-provoking collaborative works.

Both pieces are staged in the round, a relatively uncommon choice in dance, but a configuration that opens up considerable possibilities for meaning-making .

In Carillon, choreographed by Ginevra Panzetti and Enrico Ticconi, the six dancers burst forth onto the stage in a dynamic entrance, their arms making sharp, angular movements and feet stepping in an incessant rhythm.

A carillon is a large 18th-century European instrument consisting of a series of bells connected to a keyboard, and usually housed in a bell tower.

In composer Demetrio Castellucci’s music, one hears a melody reminiscent of what might be played by a carillon, but against a regular thumping beat. As it continues , the dancers’ high-energy stepping movements seemingly never-ending, the initial sense of fun and quirky entertainment evolves into something more unsettling. One notices that the grins plastered on the dancers’ faces are unchanging – almost like automatons.

Repetition and relentlessness are clear motifs throughout the piece. Within this framework, many possible interpretations are invited – perhaps a statement on the repetitiveness of people’s mundane daily work, or how one can become an automaton if one is not careful, or how one loses one’s childhood innocence as life trudges on relentlessly.

The brilliance of this work is in the clarity of its overarching concept, while leaving room for the audiences to make sense of the details however they can relate.

There are a few mishaps near the beginning of the performance, such as dancers dropping or almost dropping a handkerchief prop, and missing beats in a piece that hinges on impeccable unison movement. They do recover quickly, and go on to perform admirably in a 40-minute work of almost non-stop choreographed movement.

The second work, O:ro, by choreographer Kim Bora, could not contrast more greatly with Carillon in terms of movement quality. However, it also invites reflection from the audiences . While the piece is described in the programme notes to be about mourning, what exactly is being mourned is open to interpretation.

The five dancers are dressed in cream-coloured, shapeless long shifts peppered with holes. In this piece, rather than highly choreographed movements, the dancers’ somatic impetuses are the driving force. They spend much of the time in a clump, crawling, climbing over one another, listening and responding to one another’s touch and movement. Their attunement to their bodies is captivating to watch.

The dancers also produce vocalisations based on Jeongga, the vocal art form of the aristocracy of the Joseon Dynasty .

At the outset, these vocalisations, long and ghostly sounding, could easily be interpreted as the cries of spirits. As the piece progresses, however, the quality, duration and pitch of these vocalisations vary greatly, revealing the connection between the performer’s voice and movement.

At the piece’s climax, the dancers huddle together, building up energy to a point where it explodes, sending each body flying around the room in chaotic abandon, before they gradually slow and quiet down. Finally, as the lights fade out, only a lingering haunting sensation remains.