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T.H.E. Dance Company's Strangely Familiar is part of the Singapore International Festival Of Arts 2026.

Strangely Familiar

The Human Expression Dance Company

Victoria Theatre

May 22, 8pm

What is the relationship between dance, the body and technology?

Strangely Familiar seems to be choreographer Kuik Swee Boon’s way of working through this question. It reads as a sketchbook of musings, flipping through thoughts on the digital and organic, body and screen.

It starts as a complementary relationship between humans and technology. A group of interconnected bodies are illuminated behind a translucent screen, isolated from the audience. The projections by design duo Vividly (Jay Lee and Jay Lei) appear as flames, an aura that emerges from the five dancers’ bodies.

It is a harmonious amplification of their movements, but glitches begin to mar the peaceful image. Harsh angles and broken shapes push through, trying to take over until the projection is so encompassing that it obscures the dancers, engendering a desire to see fleshly living bodies moving.

The work flips to a rendering on cultural heritage and the way environments shape people. Finally, the dancers emerge from behind the translucent screen but the bodies and projections vie for attention within a crowded digital environment. An amorphous being takes shape, an irritating digital presence that seems to insist on inserting and asserting itself on the dancers. Suddenly, it disintegrates.

We flip again to focus on the performers who move with an interconnected grace, which once again proves that T.H.E’s strength is undeniably in the cohesive physicality of the dancers.

T.H.E’s strength is undeniably in the cohesive physicality of the dancers. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

Newcomer Greek Michail Logothetis-Alafragkis is a beast, with powerful arms driving into the stage, he pounds around on all fours, keeping the other dancers at bay. His feral gaze locks onto the audience, holding us captive.

Another highlight here is Filipino company dance artist Klievert Mendoza, who dances with an emotional sensitivity, traversing curiosity, discomfort, frustration and acceptance. Closing this section with his breathless panting that resonates through the darkened space.

Further musings come in the form of two additional characters. Guest performer Zelia ZZ Tan, who appears as an absent presence, her voice singing in a mix of Hunan dialect, Cantonese and Mandarin, and her image that at first large and indistinct congeals into a life-sized version, looking child-like and lost it enters into a physical dialogue with the dancers.

Flipping through the many musings and various manifestations of the digital takes its toll, creating restlessness within the audience. The spectacle that is Agaya/Roo, a vine-y humanoid glass-like avatar inspired by the HollowBody Methodology, grabs the audience’s attention back even as it introduces the idea of technology as a mirror for humanity.

In Strangely Familiar is a tentative relationship between dance, the body and technology. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

Strangely Familiar is an Asia+ Festival and Singapore International Festival of Arts commission that premiered in Hong Kong at East Kowloon Cultural Centre’s White Box, The Turns, in November 2025. The Turns would have provided a more immersive audience experience than Victoria Theatre’s raised proscenium stage.

However, Guo Ningru’s spatialisation of Kent Lee’s evocative sound design was still a well-considered touch that helped to direct the audience’s attention. One moment, the sound charged out from behind the audience, pulling awareness to the physical environment, and the next, it seemed to diminish into a crackle from within the set, emphasising the digital presence.

The gulf of space between audience and performer also limited the kinaesthetic experience that T.H.E’s Hollow Body methodology would usually elicit from the audience, and the magnified digital avatar underwhelmed. Despite the distance, there were moments of true sensitivity and connection from the performers.

In Strangely Familiar is a tentative relationship between dance, the body and technology. The work flirts with ideas of the uncanny and a monstrous other, but fails to engage with the technology collaboratively. Without a deeper integration of the technologies utilised, they remain a beautiful and alluring flourish on top of the movement. The mirror of technology, ultimately revealing the creator’s ambivalence.