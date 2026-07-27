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Japanese author Keigo Higashino died of colon cancer on July 27 at the age of 68.

Born in Osaka, Higashino majored in electrical engineering at the Osaka Prefectural University and worked as an engineer while writing novels. His 1985 debut novel, Hokago (After School) won the 31st Edogawa Rampo Prize, a coveted award for mystery writers.

The book centred on a murder at a girls’ school and introduced his first successful detective character Kyoichiro Kaga. Following his successful debut, Higashino moved to Tokyo to become a full-time author.

His mysteries are celebrated for their scientific logic and intricate puzzle construction. He is renowned for subverting the tropes of the genre, with stories that often reveal the murderer in the opening chapters and building suspense from mind games and slow reveals.

His 2006 book The Devotion Of Suspect X for example, opens with a murder being committed and the tension arises from a cat and mouse game between the suspect and the investigating detective. It is arguably his most acclaimed work, winning multiple awards including the prestigious 134th Naoki Prize and the 6th Honkaku Mystery Award.

His popularity is reflected in the multiple film and television adaptations of his books, including the hit Galileo television series based on Suspect X starring Masaharu Fukuyama and Kou Shibasaki. The latest full-length novel in the series, Eternal Memory, is scheduled for publication in Japan on August 5.

He has written more than 100 titles and sold more than 100 million books in Japan. He has been translated into more than 40 languages, making him one of the bestselling Japanese authors in the global market.

His 2020 book The Keeper Of The Camphor Tree debuted at the No. 1 spot in the Straits Times fiction bestsellers list on May 30 and has been charting on the list in the past weeks.