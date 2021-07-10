Suffian Hakim goes from Harris Bin Potter to 'making hantu great again'

Best-selling author Suffian Hakim loves taking horror and using it to make people laugh.
Best-selling author Suffian Hakim loves taking horror and using it to make people laugh.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Assistant Life Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - "Make Hantus Great Again," proclaims the script lying on author Suffian Hakim's dining table.

It is the title of a supernatural comedy he has written for theatre company Teater Ekamatra, which they plan to stage next year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 