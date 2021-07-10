Suffian Hakim goes from Harris Bin Potter to 'making hantu great again'

SINGAPORE - "Make Hantus Great Again," proclaims the script lying on author Suffian Hakim's dining table.
It is the title of a supernatural comedy he has written for theatre company Teater Ekamatra, which they plan to stage next year.
SINGAPORE - "Make Hantus Great Again," proclaims the script lying on author Suffian Hakim's dining table.
It is the title of a supernatural comedy he has written for theatre company Teater Ekamatra, which they plan to stage next year.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.