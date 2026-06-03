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The Straits Times’ arts team of editor Ong Sor Fern and writers Clement Yong and Shawn Hoo picks their best watches.

SINGAPORE – More than 100,000 people found their way to Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) activities in the just-concluded edition that ran from May 15 to 30. Ticket sales were also up 40 per cent, according to organiser Arts House Group.

The Straits Times’ arts team of editor Ong Sor Fern and writers Clement Yong and Shawn Hoo picks their best watches.

Ong Sor Fern – Salesman之死

Jeremy Tiang's Salesman之死 was a perfect festival opener. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

This is ostensibly a straight story about American playwright Arthur Miller directing a Chinese adaptation of Death Of A Salesman being staged by the Beijing People’s Art Theatre in China. Yet, translator-turned-playwright Jeremy Tiang’s storytelling feels quintessentially Singaporean while focusing on an event that has nothing to do with Singapore.

It is in the way he observes, understands and navigates the abysses that divide cultures. There is a chameleonic ability to shift between perspectives that comes from growing up in Singapore, where one code-switches not just within the English language, but also between languages and cultures as a matter of course.

There is appreciation here for the sophisticated subtlety of American theatre-making. But there is also empathy for the Chinese theatre practitioners who take pride in their techniques even as onlookers judge these as stilted melodrama.

Even as Tiang evokes a time when American soft power reigned supreme, the Chinese characters’ barbed observations of American culture resonate with contemporary audiences, who have seen the erosion of not just American but Western soft power in the 21st century.

This version of Tiang’s Obie Award-winning bilingual play features a new segment that ties the American and Chinese elements to a Singapore staging of the same work. The serendipitous discovery by director Danny Yeo that Kuo Pao Kun had brought in the production makes explicit some connections to Singapore. But this is just gilding the lily.

This was a perfect festival opener – cosmopolitan sophistication from a uniquely Singaporean viewpoint, delivered with flair by a Singaporean cast. Encore, please.

Clement Yong – Lush Life

Jacintha Abisheganaden and Dick Lee come together for a moving throwback in Lush Life. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

For some, it was contextless. But this loving tribute to the life of pioneer singer Jacintha Abisheganaden, with a moving montage of regret with her former husband Dick Lee, was one of the rawest and most vulnerable performances at Sifa 2026 .

A theatre of two halves, it began with kitschy multimedia – superimposing Lee onto a Magritte painting, anyone? – and haori-wearing when talking about Japan – an insistent and rich playfulness about an essentially tragic partnership. The second half transitioned into more emotional reckoning, with Lee belatedly taking the stage to convince from his perspective.

Abisheganaden barely contained her tears, and the first moment when the two duet was an irreplicable reunion of love formed, lost but which visibly endures.

Ong Keng Sen directed this important documentary work after hours of interviews with the two subjects, and struck the right balance between revelation and privacy of the intimate affairs of the Singapore celebrity couple , without over-elaboration or over-rehearsal .

The externalising of some of Abisheganaden’s parts to actress Frances Lee as the younger singer was a smart touch that added heaps of dynamism: Lee was sensuous and allowed Abisheganaden to focus on crooning Here’s To Life, now freshly heartbreaking.

Shawn Hoo – Last Rites

In Last Rites, Singaporean actor Yong Ser Pin and South Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan perform two exquisite excerpts of Waiting For Godot in Mandarin and Korean. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

In a festival programmed with much meta-theatrical fare, it was playwright-director Liu Xiaoyi’s Last Rites – which invited five veteran actors to take off their masks – that served as the ultimate reminder of theatre’s essential truths.

Singaporean actor Yong Ser Pin, 78; South Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan, 78; Japanese Noh actor Kanji Shimizu, 73; Indonesian dancer Didik Nini Thowok, 72; and South Korean mime artist Nam Geung Ho, 65, all deserved the generous applause at curtain call that did not cease until their bodies disappeared from the stage.

Perhaps the verbatim play’s power comes from the mortal fear that these five masters from across Asia might never share the same stage again – or perhaps, it comes from the miraculous fact that the multilingual ensemble did indeed share one.

Regardless, the show is a testament to how Sifa can be the place to convene Asia’s best and to commission works that argue for the existence of an inter-Asian aesthetic .