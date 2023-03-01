Step into Vincent van Gogh’s paintings at this immersive exhibition

SINGAPORE – Even if you have never seen The Starry Night or Sunflowers, you would have heard of Vincent van Gogh, the artist behind the paintings.

At Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the works of the Dutch artist come alive in 360-degree digital projections on 10m-high screens at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

The exhibition brings together more than 300 reproductions of sketches, drawings and paintings that give some insight to an artist whose genius was not recognised in his lifetime. His father thought the man, who was born 170 years ago in 1853, belonged in an asylum.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience makes its South-east Asian premiere at RWS on Wednesday. To date, over 80,000 tickets have been sold for March to June.

This exhibition was not conceived as a conventional museum show. Exhibition director Natalie Hong says: “The experience takes away the traditional idea of art galleries and museums which could be intimidating to those unfamiliar with the art world.

“Instead, the experience reshapes the traditional idea of what a classic art gallery is and presents a means to learn about the life of van Gogh through storytelling and unique art representations.”

As an artist, van Gogh is intriguing: Before becoming a painter, he tried his hand at art dealing, missionary work and even hoped to become a preacher.

He suffered from depression and was often melancholic. As an artist, he was not well known in his lifetime. In a famous incident, he cut off his left ear after a heated argument with fellow artist Paul Gauguin.

In 1890, at the age of 37, van Gogh died of a gunshot wound that was widely believed to have been self-inflicted.

On show are his most famous works including The Starry Night and Sunflowers. These were painted in the last few years of his life when he lived in Arles in the south of France.

In this exhibition, a painting by the artist of his bedroom in Arles is recreated in an anamorphic, three-dimensional form, so visitors can walk into the artwork.

Van Gogh is often cast as the epitome of a misunderstood and tortured artist. With Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, what can also be seen is the joy he must have experienced, no matter how fleeting, while he was painting.

This is best experienced with the 360-degree digital projection of artworks on a projection surface of over 15,000 sq ft.

Ms Hong says that the presentation also shows how the artist created a particular series of works, such as his Sunflower series. “It details how van Gogh’s interpretation of sunflowers evolved through time from the day he started painting them till the last few paintings he did,” she adds.