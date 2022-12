SINGAPORE – The beginnings of the ambitiously titled New Singapore Poetries stemmed from pandemic restlessness and a desire to breathe life into a stagnating local scene.

In late 2021, poet Koh Jee Leong approached Singapore Literature Prize winner Marylyn Tan, lamenting how the state of local poetry had become “stale and boring”. The two, champing at the bit to break new ground, started casting a wide net for new voices.