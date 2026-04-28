Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Straits Times chief columnist and senior editor of publications Sumiko Tan (right) receiving the Book of the Year award from NLB CEO Melissa Tam at the Singapore Book Awards.

SINGAPORE – The Albatross File: Inside Separation, the best-selling publication that delves into the dossier that changed Singapore’s understanding of its 1965 divorce with Malaysia, has been named Book of the Year.

Edited by Ms Susan Sim from the original file by former deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee and published by Straits Times Press, it beat finalists in 16 categories to win the most coveted prize at the Singapore Book Awards 2026, held at the National Library Building on April 28.

It also triumphed in the best non-fiction title category, edging out other candidates, including Associate Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah’s Why Palestine?: Reflections From Singapore, which received a special mention prize in recognition of the category’s rigour.

Ms Sim said she had many moments of “trepidation and sheer panic” when she was entrusted the responsibility to present this defining period of Singapore’s history.

“But the material was so rich, historically, politically and emotionally, that I realised the job was about sharing the excitement with Singaporeans, to give them the evidence to make their own informed judgment about our history,” she said.

“If this award continues to stoke the abiding interest we all have in what it means to be Singapore, then we’ve all succeeded, especially the publishing team from Straits Times Press that turned a pile of papers into a handsome book.”

The Book of the Year is selected by judges from winners of 16 categories, effectively marking it out as the first among equals. Judges called it “an accessible introduction to Singapore’s history” and said it “stood high above the rest”.

The criteria for the top prize are that the book has to be “innovative, well-written and designed, and contribute to Singapore’s cultural, social and literary landscape”.

ST Press’ creative director Lock Hong Liang said ST Press was conscientious in picking the craft paper and string that allowed the book to be stamped and bound like a dossier. “It was a designer’s dream come true,” he said. “We read the market well in avoiding a hardcover because we knew people would not want to buy a heavy book. It was near Christmas, too, so people were in search of collectables.”

Also involved in the production of the book were ST Press head Sumiko Tan and publishing editor Lee Hui Chieh.

The Markono Best Literary Work Award, traditionally the most-watched category, went to Ms Meihan Boey’s The Mystical Mister Kay, the final instalment of her supernatural period drama trilogy.

Ms Meihan Boey (right) receiving the Markono Best Literary Work award at the Singapore Book Awards. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

There was a heartwarming moment in the Singapore Book Award’s surprise awarding of the inaugural, peer-nominated Book Champion Award to veteran bookseller Kenny Chan, best known for his role in developing Kinokuniya’s superstore at Ngee Ann City. Then, Kinokuniya still primarily served Japanese readers. The expansion allowed it to compete with the Borders bookstore just a few streets down.

Singapore Book Publishers Association president Edmund Wee said: “We all know how well the concept worked. The Singapore store became a model for Kinokuniya to build upon as it expanded similarly across the region and eventually the Middle East.”

Mr Kenny Chan receiving the Book Champion Award from Singapore Book Publishers Association president Edmund Wee. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Mr Wee also paid tribute to Mr Chan’s prescience in recognising comic books as an art form long before they were in vogue. “Many people champion books because they are good for you, like green vegetables. Kenny always knew that the wiser approach was to encourage people to read for fun, for enjoyment and maybe sometimes, just because reading can be a little transgressive.”

Mr Chan teased a book in the making and said it took him six months to convince management in Japan that comics and manga in English were moneymakers. “I will continue to work tirelessly and consistently, and in my own crazy way, to promote local culture. Imagination, creativity, things that make people what they are, AI cannot change them.”

The Singapore Book Award’s 19 categories – the most in the awards’ 12-year history – range from those in literary fiction and non-fiction to professional titles, textbooks and best marketing campaign. Among publishers, Epigram Books was the biggest winner of the night with four trophies.

Ms Felicia Low-Jimenez and Ms Claire Low’s graphic novel, Tiger Girls, was the other book to bag two wins, in the best graphic novel and best marketing campaign categories after a hugely successful year in 2025, making the prestigious White Ravens list.

The ceremony was attended by about 100 people in the book industry. Award organisers received more than 180 entries from 44 publishers and whittled them down to a smaller pool of finalists that was released on March 31.

Guest-of-honour Melissa Tam, chief executive of the National Library Board (NLB), referred to NLB’s triennial survey in 2024 that showed just 28 per cent of respondents read books.

“Books provide refuge from our distraction-heavy world and help us to grow connections, make sense of complex ideas and engage the world with greater thoughtfulness. When we realise what others have thought, felt and struggled as we have, we’re reminded that we’re not alone in this digital age.”

Full list of winners:

Book of the Year: The Albatross File: Inside Separation, edited by Susan Sim

Book Champion Award: Kenny Chan

The Markono Best Literary Work Award: The Mystical Mister Kay by Meihan Boey

Times Printers Best Graphic Novel Award: Tiger Girls by Felicia Low-Jimenez, illustrated by Claire Low

Best Non-Fiction Title: The Albatross File: Inside Separation, Edited by Susan Sim

Best Illustrated Non-Fiction Title: City Of Others: Asian Artists In Paris, 1920s-1940s by Phoebe Scott, Horikawa Lisa, Cai Heng, Teo Hui Min and Roy Ng

Best Professional Title: Infectious Disease Emergencies: Preparedness And Response, Edited by Dale Fisher

The Juliet David Best Food Book Award: Mornings Are For Mohinga: Regional Burmese Cookery by Bryan Koh

Best Young Person’s Fiction Title: It Had To Be Him (Book 2) by Anittha Thanabalan

Best Young Person’s Non-Fiction Title: Haywire Histories: Twisted Temasek by Ng Yi-Sheng

Best Picture Book: Ready, Kueh Set, Go! by Peh Shing Huei, illustrated by Quek Hong Shin

Best Children’s Tamil Language Book: Kacheri Aarambam: En Mudhal Sangeetha Puthagam by Aparna Kaushik, illustrated by Sanjana Sethuraman

Best Children’s Malay Language Book: Kisah Noja by Hidayah Amin, illustrated by Jafri Janif

Best Children’s Chinese Language Book: The Little Singapore Book – Chinese Edition by Shen Shiyun, Shi Hui Hui, translated by Chen Shuang, illustrated by Zhang Tingfang

The CLASS Best Textbook Award: Think! Mathematics (SG Edition) Textbook 5A by Shing Lee Publishers

Best Educational Supplement: Singapore Maths Calendar 2026 (7-8 years) by Yan Kow Cheong & Neil Humphreys

Best Cover Design: To The Last Gram by Shreya Davies, illustrated by Vanessa Wong

The KHL Best Custom Publishing Award: I Can’t Believe It Tastes So Good! by National Healthcare Group

Best Marketing Campaign: Tiger Girls by Felicia Low-Jimenez, illustrated by Claire Low