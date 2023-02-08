ST Life Theatre Awards: The Fourth Trimester wins Production Of The Year

SINGAPORE – Checkpoint Theatre’s three-hour portrait of parenthood and marriage, The Fourth Trimester, has clinched Production Of The Year at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2023 – the first time the company, which focuses on home-grown slice-of-life plays, has won in the top category.

Tracing the lives of three couples and a single woman in their 30s, it beat five other nominees, including Teater Ekamatra’s Shakespeare remake Bangsawan Gemala Malam and Singapore Repertory Theatre’s (SRT) mental health play The Almighty Sometimes.