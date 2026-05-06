SINGAPORE – With six nominations each, Wild Rice’s The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993, The Theatre Practice’s Partial Eclipse Of The Heart and Nine Years Theatre’s Waiting For Audience are neck and neck as the front runners of The Straits Tim es L ife Theatre Awards 2026.

The annual award, which recognises the best in Singapore theatre in the preceding year, celebrates its 25th edition with 59 nominations across 14 categories. The judging panel for this edition comprises ST arts editor Ong Sor Fern, arts correspondent Clement Yong and arts journalist Shawn Hoo.

The three top contenders reflect the strength and breadth of the original scripts in the theatre scene here.

Wild Rice’s entry tells of a one-night, hormone-fuelled, expletive-laden teenage bender across the seedy underbelly of 1990s Singapore, built on a rich satirical script b y intrepid playwright Joel Tan. His G*d Is A Woman won the coveted Production of the Year accolade in 2024 and replicating a win would be a coup for the 38-year-old who has also made headway in London’s theatre scene.

Playwright Joel Tan’s The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993, staged by Wild Rice, is a contender for Production of the Year. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Waiting For Audience, on the other hand, is an intimate two-hander, a tender valentine to theatremaking played by husband-and-wife duo Nelson Chia and Mia Chee. It is the rare Chinese-language Singapore play to have travelled outside the Chinese-speaking world, touring Milan in 2025 and heading to the Festival Off Avignon from July 4 to 25. Chia is also nominated for Best Original Script.

Meanwhile, The Theatre Practice’s friend group chalet story – written by the late Jonathan Lim – is an ambitious jukebox musical celebrating Singapore’s outsized impact on global Mandopop. The original musical celebrates the company’s and country’s 60th year, and will have a second staging in 2027.

The late playwright Jonathan Lim's Partial Eclipse Of The Heart, staged by The Theatre Practice, is a contender for Production of the Year. PHOTO: TUCKYS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993 and Partial Eclipse Of The Heart ar e in contention for Production of the Year, but Waiting For Audience did not earn a nod in the top category. However, Nine Years Theatr e h as earned the most nomination s – with two nods for Home Kitchen and one for Twelve Angry Men, bringing the company’s nomination haul to a nifty nine.

Glasgow-based Singaporean actor Ramesh Meyyappan is nominated for Best Actor. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

Two other shows are in the running for Production of the Year. One is Checkpoint Theatre’s Statement Piece – ri sing playwright Myle Yan Tay’s sharp sophomore play on art world politics – which picked up five nominations. The other is Raw Material’s Lear – a wordless Shakespeare anchored by th eatremaker Ramesh Meyyappan, who is deaf – which picked up four nominations.

Playwright Myle Yan Tay's Statement Piece, staged by Checkpoint Theatre, is a contender for Production of the Year. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

New commissions and categories

In a crowded field of history productions as Singapore celebrated its 60th birthday in 2025, it was mostly the productions which sidestepped a more literal staging of history receiving nods.

And, in a testament to the importance of institutional commissions for the theatre ecosystem, four productions at the 2025 Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) under former festival director Natalie Hennedige – Lear, Umbilical, A Thousand Stitches and Stray Gods – scored a total of nine nominations.

Two nominated productions were also co-commissioned by the Esplanade – Salina by Teater Kami, which earned one nod; and Yusof: Portrait Of A President by Teater Ekamatra, which earned two.

A rich crop of music-forward theatre productions also moved the judges to establish a Best Music category. The nominees are weish’s live concept album Stray Gods, an eclectic blend of Hakka songs and Greek tragedy; Julian Wong’s Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite, a love letter to the titular film and music icon; and August Lum and Joanne Ho, for a satisfying mix of tunes in Partial Eclipse Of The Heart.

Music director, performer and educator Julian Wong is nominated for Best Music in Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

M s Ong, who helped conceptualise the ST Life Theatre Awards in 2001, says on the occasion of the awards’ silver jubilee: “The Life Theatre Awards is The Straits Times’ way of recognising the efforts of the theatre community, and it’s been a pleasure watching how the theatre scene has grown so exponentially in the past 25 years. I hope the awards have helped to promote Singapore theatre and build an audience for the hardworking talent in the industry.”

The reigning Production of the Year is Checkpoint Theatre’s Secondary: The Musical, which was restaged in April w ith tickets selling out. The winners for the 2026 edition will be announced on May 13.

Nominees for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director

To celebrate the silver jubilee of the ST Life Theatre Awards, nominees in the Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director categories were invited for a photo shoot. In true theatre fashion, they turned up in their slickest silver and brightest bling.

Best Actress nominee Mia Chee and Best Actor nominee Nelson Chia. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

With a naturally playful chemistry, Waiting For Audience’s husband-and-wife duo Nelson Chia, 53, and Mia Chee, 47, are nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress. Chee jokes: “Heng ah, imagine if only one of us got nominated for a two-hander.”

On being on stage as a couple, Chee – who co-founded Nine Years Theatre with Chia – says: “It’s easy – because I don’t have to spend time getting to know my co-actor; challenging – because he always has very high expectations of me; hilarious – because he’s constantly cracking the silliest jokes; but most of all, deeply rewarding – because we share such a natural rapport that we sometimes take it for granted, until the audience reminds us.”

Best Director nominee Claire Wong and Best Actor nominee Huzir Sulaiman. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Coincidentally, this edition also brings another set of spousal nominations – the 52-year-old Huzir Sulaiman, for Best Actor, and Claire Wong, who is in her early 60s, for Best Director of Statement Piece.

Wong, who last directed Huzir in 2004 in Election Day, when he was also nominated for Best Actor, says: “We have, together and separately, grown as artists and, as people, experienced more of the highs and lows of life. So, this time, there was a shared deeper and unspoken understanding of the character, and of each other’s creative processes, whic h m ade for a richer rehearsal process.”

Glasgow-based Singaporean Lear star Ramesh Meyyappan, nominated for Best Actor, is no stranger to the category, having won in 2008 and 2012.

With Lear, which marks his return to Singapore after eight years, he says: “This nomination is surprising and especially humbling. Lear felt like a bit of a risk. it’s one of the great Shakespearean roles and I was nervous taking it on.”

First-time Best Actor nominee Fir Rahman, 45, of Teater Ekamatra’s artificial intelligence-themed play National Memory Project had to toggle between Malay, English and – most challenging of all – Hokkien. “Even though I had only a few lines, I had to drill them word for word. Sometimes I’d still mix things up, but that’s part of working outside your own language.”

Another first-time Best Actor nominee Rei Poh, 44, who played a Teochew restaurant patriarch in the family drama Home Kitchen, confesses : “I d on’t like eating orh nee (Teochew yam paste). Bu t to truly enter this character’s world, I began to taste it carefully and sincerely, and slowly, I found myself falling in love with it. I suppose that is the magic of theatre – it changes you, without you even realising it.”

Unexpectedly, the four nominees for Best Actress are all first-timers in the category.

For singer-songwriter Jean Seizure, 35, the Best Actress nomination marks a new beginning. “While I first stepped onto a musical stage at 11, Partial Eclipse Of The Heart marks my professional musical theatre debut, a full circle moment of returning to my roots.”

Fellow Best Actress contender Julie Wee, 41, says of playing her “bucket-list role” Lady Macbeth in the Singapore Repertory Theatre blockbuster Macbeth at Fort Canning Park: “To be able to look up at the night sky during the ‘invoking the spirits’ speech and say, ‘Come, thick night, And pall thee in the dunnest smoke of hell’ made me feel powerful.”

Coco Wang Ling, 27, is the youngest in competition for the Best Actress category, for her role in Serangoon Gardens. She says the playwright’s choice of music helped her embody the angst of rebellious teen Candice . “Joel incorporated a lot of music of the time – Morrissey, The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Listening to all these helped colour Candice’s aggression – it wasn’t just red hot anger, there were different shades of grey.”

Duel of the directors

Serangoon Gardens director Sim Yan Ying, 30 , a first-time Best Director nomine e, says: “Breakthroughs in theatre are rarely solo achievements, and what this production gave me was the rare conditions to go far and deep with my directorial vision.”

Second-time nominee for Best Director Timothy Koh, 32, relishes the nomination from his work with Singapore, Michigan – a sweet reward as Pangdemonium winds up operations in 2026. Come From Away, which will be on from Sept 11 to 27, is his last directorial credit with the theatre company.

On Singapore, Michigan, he says: “Directing and developing new plays aren’t easy, but are creatively rewarding. I hope to continue supporting, developing and directing new Singapore plays for the rest of my career.”

The two young directors are up against award-winning veterans.

Kuo Jian Hong, 59, won Best Director for the musical Lao Jiu in 2013 and for Four Horse Road in 2024.

On working with the late playwright Lim for the ambitious original musical, Kuo’s fondest memories was of the creative wrangling. “We felt safe enough to spar with each other. We wanted it to be good enough to fight for it; we had each other’s brain to tap into and craft to rely on. I miss working with him very much.”

Three-time Best Director winner Chong Tze Chien – whose first outing as festival director of Sifa opens on May 15 – is once again nominated for his mind-boggling direction of The Pillowman.

Chong, 50, says of his bold interpretation: “Your job as a director isn’t to serve the playwright’s vision like a faithful translator. It’s to respond to it, challenge it, add to it. If you’re just illustrating what’s already there, you’re missing the point.”

What the other nominees say

Rusydina Afiqah, 32, who is double nominated for Best Supporting Actress, relished the challenge of navigating the rich script as an artist in Statement Piece and lending dimension to her evil stepmother role in Teater Kami’s Salina.

She says: “It feels very humbling. It reminds me to trust the process and the work because a lot of what we do as actors happens quietly in rehearsal rooms.”

Singapore Repertory Theatre's Shakespeare In The Park production Macbeth received five nominations. PHOTO: SINGAPORE REPERTORY THEATRE

Nominated for both costume and set design, Macbeth’s Richard Kent says: “I love the challenge of plotting the qualities of each character in a world with specific restrictions, rules and laws. Macbeth, for instance, starts in muted colours. As his power and status grows, his palette becomes richer and bolder. It ends in the deepest and most vibrant oranges and metallic tones.”

As part of costume designer Sufiyanto’s research for Yusof: Portrait Of A President, he interviewed Puan Noor Aishah, spouse of Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak. PHOTO: AKBAR SYADIQ

As part of costume designer Sufiyanto’s research for Yusof: Portrait Of A President, the 37-year-old interviewe d P uan Noor Aishah, spouse of Singapore’s first president Yusof Ishak. The Best Costume nominee says: “S he personally favoured shorter kebayas, often tailoring them even higher, as this created the illusion of a taller and slimmer silhouette. The kebayas presented on stage reflect the 1950s and 1960s, a period defined by figure-hugging, hourglass silhouettes.”

Actor Mohan Mellayan, 59, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Agam Theatre Lab’s Mission Malligapoo, where his character had to act out a scene against filmed projections of two other characters.

He says: “This was a truly exciting and refreshing experience for me as an actor. Performing alongside a filmed holographic projection required a completely different discipline, where precision in timing, rhythm and reaction was crucial. All three artistes involved rehearsed extensively to ensure every cue landed seamlessly, while still allowing room for spontaneity and improvisation that kept the scene alive.”

Actor Sebastian Tan, who played the Choo family matriarch in Dream Academy’s dinner theatre show The Divorce Party!, could not resist playing a character in his “acceptance speech” for Best Ensemble. He says: “Oh? This nomination is also for the rest of my family at the Divorce Party? Oh sure, sure. The ‘divorce’ part is them, I am all ‘party’. This August, the Choos will throw a brand new Masquerade Party for choo!”

Director Chong Tze Chien (in white) and cast members (clockwise from bottom left) Lian Sutton, Joshua Lim, Irsyad Dawood, Shrey Bhargava, Jamil Schulze and Krish Natarajan of The Pillowman are nominated for Best Director and Best Ensemble. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The six-member ensemble of The Pillowman, which required each cast member to take turns playing different characters in the police interrogation drama, is also nominated for Best Ensemble. Actor Krish Natarajan, 30, says: “We were always on our toes – and the trick was caffeine and focus. I think most of us would absolutely do it again, if our knees allowed it.”

Julian Wong, 37, who has created two successful stage works on music pioneers Zubir Said and now P. Ramlee, is nominated for Best Music. Is a third movement of the suite on the cards? He says: “I have thought about it, but won’t commit to a third part until I’m sure of what I want to say. I wouldn’t create a triptych just for the sake of it.”

Best Set nominee Eucian Chia, 44, was responsible for the centrepiece of Singapore, Michigan, a mesmerising open-topped car prop that glided on-stage. He says: “The car was built usin g s crap car parts sourced by the contractor, and pulled by an automated cable drive system hidden under a raised set floor. This is the same system used to move props in Broadway musicals without a visible crew, but we adapted it to get the car to move and turn at the same time.”

Pangdemonium’s Singapore, Michigan received four nominations at The Straits Times Life Theatre Award 2026. PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM

Singapore, Michigan playwright Ong Chong An scores a Best Original Script nomination for his debut play, which is a dream come true. “It feels beyond surreal to receive this recognition for what was once just this silly little idea in my head that I wrote into a first draft in a basement classroom in Chicago. The only reason I became interested in theatre in the first place is because I saw a Pangdemonium show when I was 17 and walked out that night forever changed.”

Umbilical’s thesupersystem, the moniker for designer Heider Ismail, who is nominated for Best Multimedia, says of the multi-sensory play ostensibly about the trauma of Singapore’s separation from Malaysia: “I wanted viewers to feel both familiarity and unease, and to begin questioning what they’re looking at and why it resonates. In doing so, also asking, ‘When we use generative AI in art, are we using AI the right way? Are we expanding creative possibilities, or flattening something deeply human into a set of reproducible patterns, into something less human, even though art is something that makes us human?’”

Full list of nominees

Production of the Year

Lear, Raw Material

Partial Eclipse Of The Heart, The Theatre Practice

Statement Piece, Checkpoint Theatre

The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993, Wild Rice

Best Actor

(Clockwise from top left) Fir Rahman, Huzir Sulaiman, Nelson Chia, Ramesh Meyyappan, and Rei Poh, are the nominees for Best Actor. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM, J. COOPER

Fir Rahman, National Memory Project

Huzir Sulaiman, Statement Piece

Nelson Chia, Waiting For Audience

Ramesh Meyyappan, Lear

Rei Poh, Home Kitchen

Best Supporting Actor

Lim Kay Siu, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Mohan Vellayan, Mission Malligapoo

Shane Mardjuki, The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993

Teoh Jun Vinh, The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993

Best Actress

(Clockwise from top left) Coco Wang Ling, Jean Seizure, Julie Wee, and Mia Chee are the nominees for Best Actress. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM

Coco Wang Ling, The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993

Jean Seizure, Partial Eclipse Of The Heart

Julie Wee, Macbeth

Mia Chee, Waiting For Audience

Best Supporting Actress

Audrey Luo, Home Kitchen

Rusydina Afiqah, Salina

Rusydina Afiqah, Statement Piece

Vanessa Kee, Partial Eclipse Of The Heart

Best Ensemble

Dreamplay: Asian Boys Vol. 1

The Divorce Party!

The Pillowman

Twelve Angry Men

Best Director

(Clockwise from top left) Chong Tze Chien, Claire Wong, Timothy Koh, Sim Yan Ying, and Kuo Jian Hong are the nominees for Best Director. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Chong Tze Chien, The Pillowman

Claire Wong, Statement Piece

Kuo Jian Hong, Partial Eclipse Of The Heart

Sim Yan Ying, The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993

Timothy Koh, Singapore, Michigan

Best Costume

Aida Sa’ad and Akbar Syadiq, Umbilical

Becca D’Bus and Khairullah Rahim, Dido & The Belindas

Richard Kent, Macbeth

Sufiyanto, Yusof: Portrait Of A President

Best Sound

David Paul Jones, Lear

Mervin Wong and Lee Yew Jin, Macbeth

Ng Jing, Waiting For Audience

Shah Tahir, Escape To Batam

Zul Mahmod, Umbilical

Best Music

August Lum and Joanne Ho, Partial Eclipse Of The Heart

Julian Wong, Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite

weish, Stray Gods

Best Set

Eucien Chia, Singapore, Michigan

Grace Lin, The Pillowman

Petrina Dawn Tan, Escape To Batam

Richard Kent, Macbeth

Best Original Script

Joel Tan, The Serangoon Gardens Techno Party Of 1993

Jonathan Lim, Partial Eclipse Of The Heart

Myle Yan Tay, Statement Piece

Nelson Chia, Waiting For Audience

Ong Chong An, Singapore, Michigan

Best Multimedia

Brian Gothong Tan, A Thousand Stitches

Hologrix, Mission Malligapoo

Tennie Su, Waiting For Audience

thesupersystem, Umbilical

Best Lighting

Derek Anderson, Lear

Emanorwatty Saleh, Waiting For Audience

Gabriel Chan, Macbeth

James Tan, Singapore, Michigan