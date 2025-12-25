ST Christmas poems: Balancing Act by Yong Shu Hoong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Who: Yong Shu Hoong , 59, has won the Singapore Literature Prize thrice: for Frottage (2005), The Viewing Party (2013) and Anatomy Of A Wave (2022). He is the author of seven poetry collections and a co-author of collaborative works, The Adopted: Stories From Angkor (2015), Lost Bodies: Poems Between Portugal And Home (2016) and Lilla Torg: A Scandinavian Journey (2023). Currently the festival director of Singapore Writers Festival, he teaches part-time in the English department at Nanyang Technological University.