SSO demonstrates growth with performance of Shostokovich’s epic Fourth Symphony

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Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Esplanade Concert Hall

Sept 18, 7.30pm

This concert of rather unusual juxtapositions led by Russian guest conductor Vasily Petrenko opened with Estonian composer Arvo Part’s Our Garden (1959), a cantata for children’s choir and orchestra. This very pleasant 12 minutes with Estonian words was sung completely from memory by 49 members of the Singapore Symphony Children’s Chorus (chorusmaster Wong Lai Foon).