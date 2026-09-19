Straitstimes.com header logo

Concert review

SSO demonstrates growth with performance of Shostokovich’s epic Fourth Symphony

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the Singapore Symphony Children’s Chorus performed Arvo Part’s Our Garden.

Members of the Singapore Symphony Children’s Chorus performed Arvo Part’s Our Garden.

PHOTO: JACK YAM

Chang Tou Liang

  • The Singapore Symphony Orchestra showcased growth with a diverse concert featuring Arvo Part's children's cantata, Saint-Saens' cello concerto by Gautier Capucon, and the Singapore premiere of Shostakovich’s Fourth Symphony.
  • Shostakovich’s Fourth Symphony, a complex and massive work requiring over 120 players, was performed under Vasily Petrenko.
  • The concert contrasted Socialist Realist optimism with Shostakovich’s critique of oppressive society, culminating the SSO's journey through all eleven of the composer’s orchestral symphonies since 1980.

AI generated

Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Sept 18, 7.30pm

This concert of rather unusual juxtapositions led by Russian guest conductor Vasily Petrenko opened with Estonian composer Arvo Part’s Our Garden (1959), a cantata for children’s choir and orchestra. This very pleasant 12 minutes with Estonian words was sung completely from memory by 49 members of the Singapore Symphony Children’s Chorus (chorusmaster Wong Lai Foon).

See more on

Classical music

Concert review

Reviews

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.