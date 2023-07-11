SSO and SCO break into UK’s classical music charts at No. 5 and No. 16

SINGAPORE – It has been a banner week for Singapore’s classical music scene as the two national orchestras have both broken into the top 20 of the United Kingdom’s classical music chart.

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) recording of film composer Bernard Herrmann’s Suite From Wuthering Heights: Echoes For Strings debuted at No. 5. While the SSO’s previous recordings have made the charts – Shostakovich entered at No. 11 in 2022 and Russian Spectacular at No. 26 in 2021 – this is the first time the SSO has breached the coveted top five.

Mr Kenneth Kwok, chief executive officer of Singapore Symphony Group, says: “This speaks to the continued strength and growing popularity of our national orchestra.

“We thank listeners both in Singapore and abroad for their strong support, as well as conductors Mario Venzago and Joshua Tan, and soloists Keri Fuge and Roderick Williams.”

Soprano Fuge sings the role of Catherine and baritone Williams is Heathcliff in the recording.

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s Butterfly Lovers, recorded with American violinist Joshua Bell in Singapore in 2018 when he came to town for performances with the orchestra, flitted in at No. 16.

The recording was Bell’s idea, as he told The Straits Times in a 2018 story. He has a long, friendly working relationship with SCO’s conductor emeritus Yeh Tsung, who was based in Indiana, Bell’s home state, for almost 30 years.

Yeh says of the Grammy-award-winning musician: “I have known Joshua for well over 25 years from my time as the music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra in the United States. Joshua is such an incredible artist and warm friend. I am so thrilled that this friendship has culminated in two sell-out concerts in Singapore and one world-class recording of Butterfly Lovers, in the capable hands of Grammy-award-winning producer/engineer Adam Abeshouse.”