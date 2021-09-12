S'porean makes $140,000 Bitcoin donation to Australian art gallery

A Singaporean has made a Bitcoin donation to a gallery in Australia - one of the world's first cryptocurrency gifts to a non-profit arts organisation.

The three carbon-neutral bitcoins, worth about $140,000 when the donation was pledged, will go to the Northern Centre for Contemporary Art (NCCA) over three years. This is the largest single private donation the Darwin-based centre has received in its 32-year history.

The donor is Melbourne-based medical doctor Prashanth Puspanathan, 36, an art collector and founder of cryptocurrency brokerage firm Caleb & Brown.

In a video call with The Sunday Times, he says it was fitting that such a donation was made to the contemporary art centre, since "there's nothing more contemporary than crypto these days".

He adds: "Why not use this as an opportunity for a contemporary arts centre to take donations in the most contemporary financial modality there is out there? There's also potential for that initial donation to grow, in terms of actual monetary value."

There has been growing interest in the impact of cryptocurrency on philanthropy.

Earlier this year, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton business school announced a US$5 million (S$6.7 million) gift from an anonymous donor in the form of Bitcoin.

In 2017, another anonymous donor decided to give more than 5,000 bitcoins to charitable causes as part of a project called the Pineapple Fund.

Bitcoin prices are known to fluctuate wildly. At the moment, one bitcoin is worth about $60,400.

While Dr Prashanth believes the bitcoins will become more valuable over the next three years, he has promised to match the minimum value of the donation every year.

Bitcoin has been criticised for the large amount of energy it consumes. Earlier this year, Cambridge University researchers showed that Bitcoin uses more electricity annually than the whole of Argentina.

Dr Prashanth, however, says the energy spent mining the donated bitcoins has been offset by his separate contributions to causes such as Greenfleet, a not-for-profit organisation that plants native biodiverse forests in Australia and New Zealand to capture carbon emissions.

The art centre's director Petrit Abazi says: "This remarkable gift will ensure the NCCA continues to foster new creative partnerships locally, interstate and internationally, including a bilateral Singaporean artist residency programme."

Dr Prashanth, who moved to Australia 16 years ago for medical school, is a clinical adviser to the Australian Psychedelic Society. Heowns a collection of about 70 artworks, mostly Romantic-era paintings and Aboriginal artwork.

His "addiction" to art collecting began nearly 10 years ago, after Mr Abazi, who is his friend, took him to his first auction, he says.

His donation will partly fund the centre's new exhibition, Murrnginy: A Story Of Metal From The East.

Murrnginy, which takes its name from the Aboriginal Yolngu word for "steel", features artists working with found metal.

"Aboriginal art has a very long lineage and it's always been done on cave walls, on bark - on the land, as you call it. This exhibition was a very contemporary endeavour, a recognition that metal - disused street signs, scrap metal that is lying around - is now part of the land," says Dr Prashanth.

"For the first artists who started working on this, metal was a relatively scarce resource, particularly out in some of the remote communities. So, the idea of an exhibition of art done on a scarce resource, being funded by a donation in a scarce resource, which is Bitcoin's big selling point... there's a sort of poetry to that."