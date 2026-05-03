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Chopin Piano Concerto 1 Singapore Symphony Orchestra Eric Lu & Kahchun Wong

Victoria Concert Hall

May 2, 7.30pm

Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun’s second concert with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) back to back saw yet another beautifully crafted programme that would delight the most adventurous listener, while keeping the traditionalists happy.

The concert began with a world premiere of Rwa Bhineda by Singaporean composer Wang Chenwei.

The gamelan, or musical ensemble of Bali, has captured the imagination of Western composers for its unique tuning system, rhythmic complexity and profound connection to the island’s blend of cosmology and Hinduism. The work gets its title from the Balinese philosophical concept of Rwa Bhineda, the eternal cycle of good and evil.

It opens with a sustained high harmonic on the violin accompanied with the lowest note on the double bass, representing the two ever-present cosmic forces.

It also incorporates the use of pitch bending among pairs of wind players, who begin in unison, then gradually de-tune, to obtain acoustic interference, manifested as “beats”, an effect that makes every set of gamelan instruments unique. The music builds in intensity and tempo, until a tam-tam ushers back a quiet ending, mirroring the quiet opening.

Wong’s deep understanding of Eastern instruments and love for complex orchestration made him ideal for Wang’s complex, technical writing.

Even without the use of oriental instruments, Rwa Bhineda successfully captured vignettes of Balinese philosophy, in a work that is immediately recognised as written using the Western classical idiom. Remarkably, Wang applied his knowledge and compositional technique in a way that is highly engaging and listenable.

American pianist Eric Lu was no doubt a huge draw for many in the audience. Winner of the 2025 Chopin International Piano Competition, he had already topped the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018.

Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 was the natural vehicle for his post-win appearance with the SSO.

Chopin’s orchestration for the concerto often feels like an afterthought, in contrast to the inspired piano writing. As much as Wong did to give the orchestra’s opening section pomp and grandeur, the work really came to life only with Lu’s solo entrance.

He resisted any temptation to overtly impress his listeners, offering a stately, mature first movement. His precise keyboard touch brought out some exquisite lines, and his measured rubato was finely nuanced.

Solid orchestral accompaniment and fine solo playing were not quite enough in the opening and subsequent slow movement. It seemed that Wong and the SSO were not on the same page as Lu, the former going for power and volume while the latter veered towards a more profound sensitivity.

But the orchestra and soloist found each other instantly in the final movement. Lu picked up the tempo in the rondo, and the SSO provided him with sparkling accompaniment. The audience lapped it up, rewarding them with rousing applause.

The second half of the concert was given to the Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta by Hungarian composer Bela Bartok. Just as Wang utilised Balinese traditional music for his new work, Bartok made wide use of Hungarian folk tunes in this highly technical, avant-garde work, commissioned for the 10th anniversary of Swiss conductor Paul Sacher’s highly celebrated chamber orchestra in Basel, Switzerland.

Bartok’s music suits Wong’s conducting to a tee – technical, rhythmic and highly energetic. The composer used all manner of instrumental technique throughout the four movements, from arranging the strings into two groups on stage, split by the piano and celesta, to rarely heard glissandi (pitch slides) on the timpani.

Wong revelled in the music, using his body as a proxy to the conductor’s baton, directing with his head as much as with his fingertips.

Principal timpanist Christian Schioler excelled in the work, well supported by his fellow musicians in percussion, harp and keyboards.

The score to Bartok’s music is strewn with time signature changes, but Wong and the SSO handled them seamlessly. String ensemble and intonation were not good though, taking away from Bartok’s precise writing.

In the end, the beauty of Lu’s Chopin, both the concerto and the two encores, the towering intellect behind Wang’s new work and the sheer brilliance of Bartok’s music made this an evening to remember.