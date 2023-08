SINGAPORE – 2:22 – A Ghost Story is a play about things that go bump in the night. And the cast members come to the story with varying degrees of belief about the supernatural.

The hit play, which won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play in 2022, is on at the KC Arts Centre from Aug 15 to Sept 3. The prize is given out annually by London-based theatre website WhatsOnStage.com based on the public’s vote.