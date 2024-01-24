Sold: Art SG 2024 sees record 45,300 visitors, speedier sales

SINGAPORE – The second edition of mega art fair Art SG shrugged off its smaller exhibitor count to attract a record 45,300 visitors over four days, reporting major sales across galleries and reaffirming Singapore’s prospect as a global art hub.

Gallery directors noted the “higher energy” for the 2024 edition, with visitors showing a clearer intent to buy and sales being transacted more quickly.

By the end of the VIP preview on Jan 18, many booths had already placed works with both private and institutional collectors, including a few who snapped up all available works by artists such as Australian painter Del Kathryn Barton within hours of the fair’s opening.

Fair director Shuyin Yang on Jan 22 said she was gratified to see Singaporeans turn out in full force for the Singapore Art Week tentpole event from Jan 18 to 21 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

This was in addition to a cosmopolitan crowd of visitors and private collectors, as well as museum directors and curators, from the rest of South-east Asia and Australia; alongside those from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe and the United States.

Among them were representatives from Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum, the director of international programmes for Sharjah Art Foundation in the United Arab Emirates, the director of Japan’s Mori Art Museum and personnel from the Whitworth Art Gallery in the United Kingdom.

Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin also turned some heads when he showed up to the fair with bodyguards on Jan 20.

This year’s edition featured a line-up of 114 galleries from 33 countries and territories, down from 2023’s 164 exhibitors.

Ms Yang had previously said this was due to galleries having to make “difficult, strategic decisions” as freight costs stay high and other fairs heat up competition.

But there was still more on offer than most visitors could digest. A Platform programme sited eye-catching large-scale art installations around the fair, and Malaysian textile artist Marcos Kueh’s Woven Billboards: Nenek Moyang (“ancestor” in Malay) quickly became a totemic image of Art SG 2024.

Comprising layered textile “billboards, banners and postcards”, Kueh’s huge work incorporated Malaysian and Bornean imagery, and the crude imagery of street advertisements.

Presented by young Malaysian gallery The Back Room, exhibiting at an international fair for the first time, the work was sold to an unnamed institution in Singapore with a price range of between $50,000 and $100,000.

Another high-profile Platform piece, Lake No. 1 (Tide) by British artist Ian Davenport – best known for pouring liquid paint onto surfaces to create puddles – was also sold to an unnamed collector by London gallery Waddington Custot for US$360,000 (S$483,000).