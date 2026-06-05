In An Interrogation, the young but rising detective Ruth Palmer (Nadya Zaheer) has a hunch that the suave and slick Cameron Andrews (Salif Hardie) is her guy.

An Interrogation

Sight Lines Entertainment

KC Arts Centre

June 4, 8pm

Billed as a psychological thriller, it is far more interesting to read English playwright Jamie Armitage’s police room drama An Interrogation as a study of how gender and class shape power dynamics under duress. A missing woman, an underfunded police department, and a slippery suspect make for a ticking time bomb.

The ante is raised when veteran investigating officer John Culin (Lim Kay Siu) steps back and entrusts full interrogation duties to a young but rising detective Ruth Palmer (Nadya Zaheer), who has a hunch that the charismatic and successful Cameron Andrews (Salif Hardie) is her guy. What on paper looks like a three-hander is in reality a two-hander – Ruth and Cameron facing off in a stark room, while John keeps tabs from behind the one-way mirror.

There is a third man who is exerting pressure on Ruth – from the get go, the audience learns that she has recently called off her engagement although she still dons her ring. When Cameron turns up, he disarms the nervous novice by commenting on her soiled shirt and turning questions on her. Ruth plays nice and acts inexperienced while Cameron turns on the charm in tandem with veiled threats.

The scenario is compelling to follow and the staging sleek, but it is a script that places considerable pressure on the actors to deliver nuanced switches between facade and frankness. Sight Lines’ cat and mouse duo are both sturdy actors, but still bend under the weight of a script that demands much more range from its two leads.

For much of the play’s beginning, director Krish Natarajan is not quite able to tease out the subtle opening moves of the power play between the two. For all her belief that Cameron is the murderer, Ruth never loses her nervous tentativeness and one struggles to locate the source of conviction in her speech or mannerism. Salif, too, handsomely plays the manipulative chief executive Cameron with an eerie soft-spokenness that never quite crescendos.

The back-and-forth between the two leads just never quite ignites. It is not helped by the fact that the play’s talky action is confined to a single metallic table flushed downstage and centre stage, with sparse sound design. Their energy only picks up somewhere after the 75-minute play’s halfway mark, when crunch time cranks up emotions – although, by then, without really preparing its audience.

Actor Lim Kay Siu plays veteran investigating officer John Culin who entrusts full interrogation duties to a young but rising detective Ruth Palmer (Nadya Zaheer) in An Interrogation. PHOTO: SIGHT LINES ENTERTAINMENT

Instead, it is the gruff Lim – rather underused in the script’s thinly sketched out supporting part – who brings the tempestuousness to his senior character, causing Ruth to fold under his harsh berating even as he plays the avuncular mentor. In those short scenes that punctuate the investigation, the gust of wind in the room picks up which hitherto has been a meek and measured game of cat and mouse.

The on-stage action is live-streamed onto three screens that float above the theatre, cleverly enhanced by video designer Amirul Azmi’s close-ups of nervous tics and awkward smiles. This digital triptych adds another psychological layer to the performance, gradually ratcheting up to a more surrealist visual language.

Sight Lines’ An Interrogation still makes for an easy and compelling watch, although it does not have as much verve as The Pillowman, the company’s recent proscenium staged police room drama. Ironically, it is Ruth and Cameron’s character motivations that need to be interrogated more.

Book It/An Interrogation

Where: KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Road

When: Till June 14; Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 6pm and 8.30pm; Sundays, 4pm

Admission: $58 and $68

Info: http://str.sg/yezDb