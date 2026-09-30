SingLit hangout Book Bar to migrate to Tiong Bahru Community Centre by end-2026

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Book Bar in Duxton Road has played host to book clubs and readings but also food pop-ups.

SINGAPORE – Homegrown bookstore and SingLit community hangout Book Bar, currently in Duxton Road, is set to move to Tiong Bahru Community Centre by end-2026.

Co-founded by couple Alex Chua and Sara Ng in 2023, the independent bookstore and cafe has for years defied the odds to make itself a fixture in central Singapore, the default pitstop for local book launches and equally appealing to passing tourists.

Buoyed by its success – and perhaps drawn to cheaper rental – it has now successfully won a tender process for a 2,172 sq ft space, double its current heritage shophouse site.

Chua tells The Straits Times in an exclusive interview : “We needed a bigger space for the community events that we hold, like our book launches, readings and even our non-literary events. Being a SingLit focused bookstore, it has great synergy to be in the first CC that was built in Singapore. Ultimately, bookshops are about community as well.”

Renovation at Tiong Bahru CC begin soon and the owners are hoping for as short a transition period as possible so that Book Bar will not have to shut at all during the move.

With more acreage, Chua is hoping for more collaborations, even cooking and flower arrangement classes and food pop-ups like the one it held with bakery Buttered Crumbs in August.

In a gradual shift from its beginnings when it only carried Singapore titles, it will also start to carry non-Singapore and non-Asian books so people can also think of it as their first port of call for the latest bestsellers.

Chua adds of his vision: “We want to make it a place that’s lively and where people want to come visit, to see what’s happening, and to be a place for community to grow.

“We also want to work with the CC to see if there’s any way we can collaborate with them on the events they organise as well.”

MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC and recently-promoted Minister of State for Manpower and Trade Foo Cexiang facilitated the decision.

A patron of Book Bar even before he became MP for the ward, Foo said Chua had voiced concerns of higher rental in the Duxton area, after which he suggested Chua bid for the Tiong Bahru CC space.

He adds: “The CC management has its own committee to decide on tenders and I merely proposed that the general direction should be towards spaces that can bring community together.

“I’m very happy with the award. Reading can bring young families together. Book Bar also supports local literature.”

Foo says there are several groups like Shine Children & Youth Services in his GRC that have started reading programmes for residents, including for children in rental blocks. There is also a project for story collection among Tiong Bahru residents.

“It’s good that the CC management committee saw value in what Book Bar was proposing. What I’m trying to do is to spur more broad-based reading for everybody.”

On what he has learnt in the past few years, Chua says it is that there is a groundswell of support for independent spaces. His ethos is still of maintaining and creating a welcoming third place.

He has played book connoisseur for those unfamiliar with Singapore books and promises unabating “bookworm banter”.

As he figures out the new expanded model, he assures regulars that he is still unwavering in his focus on SingLit and support for local authors.

“Obviously it’s not an easy business, running both F&B and a bookshop,” he reflects. “Costs are always high. But we have enjoyed it and hope to be a place that can last and thrive.”