Fully Booked: A look at what, how and why we read
SingLit 50 best works
What are the 50 greatest works of Singapore literature written in or translated into English? The Sunday Times convenes a panel of literary experts to assemble a list, arranged here by publication chronology from the 19th century to this year
By Munsyi Abdullah, translated by A.H. Hill (1949)
Abdullah Abdul Kadir, better known as Munsyi Abdullah, became Sir Stamford Raffles' copyist in 1810 and was later his secretary and translator in Singapore. His memoir, first printed in Jawi, is a pioneering local Malay work and offers a fascinating eyewitness account of incidents in 19th-century Singapore, like the stabbing of Colonel William Farquhar.
