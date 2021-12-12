SingLit 50 best works

By Munsyi Abdullah, translated by A.H. Hill (1949)

Abdullah Abdul Kadir, better known as Munsyi Abdullah, became Sir Stamford Raffles' copyist in 1810 and was later his secretary and translator in Singapore. His memoir, first printed in Jawi, is a pioneering local Malay work and offers a fascinating eyewitness account of incidents in 19th-century Singapore, like the stabbing of Colonel William Farquhar.