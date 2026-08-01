Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Confrontation by Mohamed Latiff Mohamed looks at the lead-up to Singapore’s independence through the eyes of its Malay characters.

Who: Three-time Singapore Literature Prize winner Mohamed Latiff Mohamed (1950-2022) is best known for his Malay poetry, but is also a prolific writer of short stories and novels.

His determined efforts to write from the perspective of the disenfranchised during Singapore’s early nation-building years earned him the reputation of being a “poet of protest”.