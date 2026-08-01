SingLit 101
Why Mohamed Latiff Mohamed’s Confrontation should be re-read after The Albatross File
- Mohamed Latiff Mohamed's novel Confrontation portrays Singapore's independence from the Malay community's perspective, highlighting their dashed hopes.
- The story's structure contrasts life in the fictional Kampung Pak Buyung with the rapid historical events leading to Singapore's separation from Malaysia.
- Confrontation challenges the dominant Singaporean independence narrative, revealing the lasting impact of colonial and political decisions on the Malay community.
AI generated
Who: Three-time Singapore Literature Prize winner Mohamed Latiff Mohamed (1950-2022) is best known for his Malay poetry, but is also a prolific writer of short stories and novels.
His determined efforts to write from the perspective of the disenfranchised during Singapore’s early nation-building years earned him the reputation of being a “poet of protest”.