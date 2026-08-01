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Why Mohamed Latiff Mohamed’s Confrontation should be re-read after The Albatross File

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Confrontation by Mohamed Latiff Mohamed looks at the events leading up to Singapore’s independence through the eyes of its Malay characters.

Confrontation by Mohamed Latiff Mohamed looks at the lead-up to Singapore’s independence through the eyes of its Malay characters.

PHOTOS: EPIGRAM BOOKS, BERITA HARIAN FILE

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Clement Yong

  • Mohamed Latiff Mohamed's novel Confrontation portrays Singapore's independence from the Malay community's perspective, highlighting their dashed hopes.
  • The story's structure contrasts life in the fictional Kampung Pak Buyung with the rapid historical events leading to Singapore's separation from Malaysia.
  • Confrontation challenges the dominant Singaporean independence narrative, revealing the lasting impact of colonial and political decisions on the Malay community.

AI generated

Who: Three-time Singapore Literature Prize winner Mohamed Latiff Mohamed (1950-2022) is best known for his Malay poetry, but is also a prolific writer of short stories and novels.

His determined efforts to write from the perspective of the disenfranchised during Singapore’s early nation-building years earned him the reputation of being a “poet of protest”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.