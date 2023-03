SINGAPORE – This may be the fourth time The Theatre Practice (TTP) is putting on The Soldier And His Virtuous Wife, but director Kuo Jian Hong and her actors have no idea how the story will end.

Speaking to The Straits Times in the second week of rehearsals on Feb 28, the 56-year-old director believes she must find a new ending for Taiwanese dramatist Lo Pei-an’s script from the 1990s, if the story were to resonate today.