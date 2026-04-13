Singer Jakub Jozef Orlinski proves musical chops in magnificent recital

The Countertenor’s Art: Jakub Jozef Orlinski – Singapore Debut Recital

Victoria Concert Hall

April 12, 5pm

Charisma in an artist is like the United States Supreme Court’s definition of pornography: impossible to define in words, but one knows it when one sees it.

So, the reviewer’s challenge with this extraordinary recital is finding the words to properly convey the charm and magnetism of its breakdancing protagonist, the Polish countertenor Jakub Orlinski, while doing justice to the world-class musicality that underpinned every moment of it.

Orlinski has megawatt charisma of the kind typically observed in film stars, and had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand within minutes of striding on stage in this concert presented by Altenburg Arts.

But he is no mere show pony. He possesses one of the most effortlessly gorgeous countertenor voices heard since the heyday of Briton James Bowman – full-bodied yet impeccably smooth across the entire vocal range, rich in the low register and impressively resonant above the second passaggio.

His vocal agility and breath control are supreme, as in the spiralling semiquaver runs of Arsace’s storm aria from George Frideric Handel’s Partenope , or the shivering syncopated melismas of Henry Purcell’s Sweeter Than Roses . And he tops this all off with ferocious musical intelligence and sensitivity to textual nuance.

Orlinski’s winsomely flamboyant stage presence and exquisite sense of timing allow him to get away with feats of musical daring that would befuddle more sober performers.

Take his second encore, the usually sedate Strike The Viol from Purcell’s Come Ye Sons Of Art, here reimagined as a cabaret romp, preceded by a startling on-stage backflip and punctuated throughout with flirtatious smirks at the audience , suggestive strokes of the finger on the words “touch the lute” and a pleasingly coy diminuendo on the words “harmonious lays” .

With a singer of lesser charisma, all this would have seemed impossibly mannered. With Orlinski, it was simply spellbinding.

Just as spellbinding was the encore that preceded it. Purcell’s Music For A While (from the incidental music to Dryden’s fanciful adaptation of Oedipus Rex) was as raw and plaintive as Strike The Viol was camp, and possessed an equally astonishing range of vocal effects, like the quicksilver changes of colour in the quaver repetitions of the word “drop” or the magnificent crescendos on the sustained high Es.

This is hardly populist fare, and perhaps only an artist of Orlinski’s magnetism could have performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, starred in Levi’s advertisements and amassed over 300,000 Instagram followers, while keeping largely to a diet of esoteric Baroque repertoire.

Indeed, although Orlinski oozed popular appeal throughout, there was nothing in the programme that suggested compromise to contemporary tastes – five demanding Handel arias, six Shakespeare sonnets set by Polish composer Tadeusz Baird, some high romantic lyrics by the short-lived Mieczyslaw Karlowicz, a varied smattering of Purcell songs.

The Handel excerpts, in particular, showcased Orlinski’s great emotional versatility: shell-shocked and devastatingly plangent in Voi, che udite il mio lamento, Otho’s lament in Act 2 of Handel’s Agrippina after being rebuffed by both Claudius (for the Roman throne) and Poppaea (for love), and nervously brilliant in Coronato il crin d’alloro, which Otho blithely sings at the start of Act 2 expecting to be anointed as Claudius’ successor.

But Orlinski felt equally in his element between the declamatory grandeur of opera seria, the confessional intimacy of the Baird and Karlowicz lyrics, and the courtly elegance of the Purcell songs. And every number on the programme was suffused with remarkable touches of vocal virtuosity, such as the graceful melismatic evocation of the trumpet call in O Lead Me To Some Peaceful Gloom, or the throbbing, syllable-repeating quavers in What Power Art Thou.

There are truly no words for the magic of this remarkable recital, but perhaps that is what music is for.