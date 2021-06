SINGAPORE - Singapore's oldest living pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng turns 100 in September, but he is not one to let his age - or a pandemic, for that matter - get in the way of his art.

Every morning, he walks 20 steps from his bed to a studio down the hallway. Standing in front of a piece of paper clipped to a board against the wall, he picks up his brush and wields it resolutely.