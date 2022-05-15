Singapore's immortals

1 NON-FICTION

THE LAST FOOLS - THE EIGHT IMMORTALS OF LEE KUAN YEW

Edited by Peh Shing Huei

The Nutgraf Books/Paperback/224 pages/$25.68/Major bookstores from tomorrow

A lot has been written about the politicians who led Singapore from third world to first.

Lesser-known, however, are the civil servants who turned this vision into a reality - building Changi Airport, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the sea port, as well as world-class housing, healthcare, and security and financial systems.

A new book shines a light on eight pioneer civil servants who were instrumental in the nation's development, but are fading from public memory: George Bogaars, Andrew Chew, Hon Sui Sen, Howe Yoon Chong, Lee Ek Tieng, Ngiam Tong Dow, J.Y. Pillay and Sim Kee Boon.

"They ran the show, especially when it came to the finance and trade and industry portfolios driving Singapore back in the 1970s and 1980s," says the book's editor Peh Shing Huei, a former Straits Times news editor who is now a founding partner of content agency The Nutgraf.

"The position of head of civil service was rotated among five of the eight for an unbroken 31 years."

The idea for the book came about in 2015, when he was working on Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story, a biography of former Economic Development Board executive chairman Philip Yeo.

Journalist Irene Hoe had sent Mr Yeo an e-mail to ask if he was one of the "eight immortals" - an octet of elite bureaucrats who had worked with the founding leaders to develop Singapore. Mr Yeo replied that he was a mere mortal.

Mr Peh, 46, knew about these eight men - he had covered Mr Howe's funeral in 2007 - but had not heard of the moniker till then.

His interest was piqued, but various commitments, including his work on the biographies of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, meant he did not start the book sooner.

But when Mr Ngiam, an outspoken critic of the public service and the Government, died in August 2020, Mr Peh decided it was time to stop dragging his feet.

The Last Fools is written by Mr Peh and seven other members of The Nutgraf team - one writer for each "immortal". They sifted through archives, old publications and interviewed former colleagues, family and friends of the eight men.

Mr Peh wrote a chapter on the late Mr Howe, whom he describes as "a true visionary".

Mr Howe wore many hats in his long career. He was the first chief executive of the Housing and Development Board and the first chairman of the Port of Singapore Authority. He also fought for the development of the Mass Rapid Transit system, going up against former deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee, who proposed an all-bus alternative.

In Mr Peh's introduction, he notes that Mr Howe had once remarked, sardonically: "Singapore's success was built by fools, and I was one of them; can we find more fools among the young nowadays to continue the work?"

These so-called "fools" were the men who were willing to take on the challenges of serving the nation, eschewing an easier life that might have also paid better.

The window of time left to capture the stories of Singapore's pioneers is closing by the day, notes Mr Peh, who regrets not starting sooner.

By September 2020, when The Nutgraf took on the project, six of the eight "immortals" had died.

Of the surviving men, only Mr Pillay, founding chairman of SIA, was in good enough health to be interviewed. The family of Mr Lee said he was not well.

One reason the eight were able to achieve the results they did, says Mr Peh, was the trust that existed between them and their political masters. Mr Hon, Mr Howe and Mr Pillay knew the People's Action Party old guard from school.

"They were peers. Yes, one was the leader and one was the civil servant, but, in many ways, they were equals - and were given the authority and trust to just run with it."

The Last Fools hits shelves tomorrow, several months after the launch of former journalist Bertha Henson's biography of Mr Bogaars, Not For Circulation.

Mr Peh hopes for a resurgence of interest in semi-forgotten figures from Singapore's past. "This expansion of voices is very important. We are not a country that was built by one man - there were a lot of people behind it."

2 NON-FICTION

DOING GOOD BETTER: CHOICES AND PARADIGMS IN THE SOCIAL ECOSYSTEM

By Willie Cheng

Straits Times Press/Paperback/396 pages/$37.45/ Books Kinokuniya and stbooks.sg

Should charities run businesses? This issue and many more are explored in a compilation of essays written by Willie Cheng, a former managing partner of digital service consultancy Accenture. He sheds light on how volunteers, executives and organisation leaders can "do good better" in the new world order.

3 FICTION

WHAT WE LEARNED FROM DRIVING IN WINTER

By Carissa Foo

Epigram Books/Paperback/288 pages/$22.36/ Books Kinokuniya and epigrambookshop.sg

Four years after her debut novel If It Were Up To Mrs Dada (2018), author Carissa Foo returns with a tale of friendship between three Singaporean university students in London, who are named Gigi, Yi-En and Clare.