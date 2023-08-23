Singaporean theatremakers win over critics at Edinburgh’s festivals

SINGAPORE – Three Singaporean-led theatre shows played in Edinburgh in August to strong reception.

T:>Works founding artistic director Ong Keng Sen’s epic Korean opera Trojan Women wowed critics at the Edinburgh International Festival’s main stage from Aug 9 to 11. At its Festival Fringe, theatre group Gangguan! staged playwright Edward Eng’s two-hander, Do Rhinos Feel Their Horns?, while London-based Singaporeans Faizal Abdullah and Khai Ramli presented a lecture-performance, Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi?, or Who Took My Malay Away?.