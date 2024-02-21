Singaporean pianist Jessie M, 16, is youngest recipient of Young Steinway Artist title

SINGPORE – Home-grown pianist Jessie Meng, who goes by the stage name Jessie M, has joined a celebrated community of virtuosos after being named a Young Steinway Artist in January.

The 16-year-old Raffles Institution student is the youngest pianist to be selected by famed American piano manufacturer Steinway & Sons. A Steinway Artist is a prestigious designation for pianists. They are chosen to perform exclusively on Steinway pianos.

Other Singaporean pianists in the Steinway family include Abigail Sin, Mervyn Lee and Wang Congyu.

Earning the Young Steinway Artist title adds to the accolades Jessie M has amassed since she started learning how to play the piano at the age of four.

At six, she performed at ChildAid 2013, an annual charity event organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times to raise funds for the ST School Pocket Money Fund. She was also a performer at the 2021 ChildAid concert.

At 11, she became the youngest Grand Prize Winner of the Steinway Youth Piano Competition in 2018, and went on to represent Singapore in the Steinway Regional Finals Asia Pacific, where she was second runner-up.

She was also a prize winner at the 2023 Lang Lang Futian International Piano Competition, and has performed at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Paris Opera Bastille.

Jessie M will hold her first solo recital, Dark Stories, on March 19 at the Victoria Concert Hall. She will perform works by Liszt, Ravel, Chopin, Liebermann, Scriabin and Bolcom.

Book it/Jessie M. Dark Stories – The Debut Recital

Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place

When: March 19, 7.30pm

Admission: From $18 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)