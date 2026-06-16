Joyce Chng’s retrospective collection Wolf’s Path (2025) is one of five candidates in the Best Collection category in the British Fantasy Awards.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean author Joyce Chng’s retrospective collection Wolf’s Path (2025), a blend of prose, poetry, autobiography and drawings, has been shortlisted for the British Fantasy Awards.

They are one of five candidates in the Best Collection category in the annual prize established in 1971. A win comes with a hand-crafted trophy. Organised by the British Fantasy Society, the award counts among its alumni writers Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

The Singapore-based 51-year-old, a former humanities teacher who began writing short stories in 2007, maintains a relatively low profile on the local writing scene.

They tell The Straits Times: “My first reaction was shock, then surprise and then joy. My writing journey has been challenging. It has been a struggle, much as a wolf trying to find new terrain and navigating an often hostile environment.”

Wolf’s Path, published by Michigan-based independent publisher Atthis Arts, was Chng’s gift to themselves when they turned 50. It includes both older and new work, transmogrifying themes of climate change, grief and queerness through settings from pirate adventures in water worlds to yaojings (spirits) in an abattoir.

Drawings are drawn from their previous illustrations for Science Fiction & Fantasy magazine The Future Fire. Chng adds: “I was inspired by my lived-in experiences and life observations as well as the mythologies that form the backbone of my identity. Some of the newer stories came out of the pandemic and our over-reliance on social media.”

Alexandra Pierce, editor of journal Speculative Insight, wrote of Wolf Path’s ambition: “Too often white men get collected early in their careers and everyone else just...doesn’t. Chng’s voice is an example of one that should be highlighted and celebrated.”

Chng is an editor for online speculative fiction magazine Strange Horizons, and was part of the magazine team that won the Hugo Award for Best Semiprozine in 2024. They can claim to be a local trailblazer in the genre that is now fuelling a new generation of writers and readers who have been re-imagining themselves and their country.

In recent years, the fantasy genre has become one of the surest ways to attract the attention of overseas publishers, who see in Singapore stories the right balance between the familiar and the weird for global readers. Recent books picked up internationally include Wen-yi Lee’s When They Burned The Butterfly (2025) by Tor Books, Camille Chong’s Love, Gods And Sinners (2026) by First Ink, and Jared Poon’s City Of Others (2026) by Orbit.

Chng says: “When I started more than 10 years ago, Singapore science fiction and fantasy was still in its infancy. Trying to publish in Singapore with limited publishers then was difficult as Singaporean publishers were not open to the genre.”

Chng’s debut was the urban fantasy novel Wolf At The Door in 2011, published by Lyrical Press under the pseudonym J. Damask. Ahead of their August book event for Wolf’s Path at Book Bar, they say: “People are consuming and enjoying fantasy. People still enjoy wandering in new and imagined worlds.”

Winners of the British Fantasy Awards will be announced during Fantasycon in Glawgow from Oct 9 to 11.